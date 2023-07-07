Latest News Editor's Choice


Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

by Staff reporter
Former Zapu secretary-general Strike Mnkandla says a court challenge against his candidacy and other opposition candidates was a deliberate Zanu-PF strategy to eliminate challengers in the August 23 elections.

Mnkandla, who is standing as an independent candidate for the Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency, is cited as one of the respondents in a case where 12 registered voters in Bulawayo are seeking the nullification of the candidature of opposition candidates.

Rachel Dube, a registered voter in the Mpopoma-Mzilikazi constituency, submitted the application through her lawyers Cheda and Cheda Associates.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, Zec Bulawayo provincial elections officer, Innocent Ncube, Desmond Makaza (Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC Mpopoma-Mzilikazi candidate), Zwikwete Innocent Mbano (ZANC) and Mkandla were cited as respondents.

In their urgent chamber application, the residents argued that some opposition candidates filed nomination papers after the nomination court deadline on June 21, 2023.

In an interview, Mkandla said he submitted his papers on time.

"My team was early and I even had time for a Press interview around 11 am in the hallway, that will tell you how early I was," Mnkandla said.

"There were three of us making sure my position in the U-shaped queue was maintained by taking turns.

"In spite of the long line we had ample time to continue after the lunch adjournment of the court.  Before closure I was called into the court."

He added: "The previous day when we were collecting more papers at Zec some of the papers had even run out and I was the one who went to run and make copies for other candidates.

" I actually helped capture copies so that candidates would find the papers towards the end of June 20.

"Therefore, we were with the process from June 20 at Zec, so we couldn't possibly miss the deadline."

Zanu-PF finance secretary, Patrick Chinamasa, said the ruling party is contesting a Zec decision to extend the sitting of the nomination court to accommodate the opposition candidates.

Chinamasa said Zanu-PF had directed that litigation be instituted urgently for the nullification of the nomination of the candidates whose papers were submitted late in contravention of Section 46(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act (chapter 2:13).

CCC is also suing Zec over the exclusion of its candidates in the Bulawayo Provincial Council nomination.

The cases are pending.

