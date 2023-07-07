BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has approved 180 building plans valued at just over US$3 million since May this year, a 15,38% increase from the previous month.This was revealed by director for housing and community services, Dictor Khumalo, according to latest council minutes."A total of 180 building plans with a value of US$3 110 888 were approved in May 2023, constituting an increase of 15. 38% compared to the previous month's figure," the minutes read."A total of 248 building plans with a value of US$5 052 300 were submitted in May 2023, an increase of 16,98% compared to the April 2023 figure."A total of 3 085 inspections were carried out in April 2023 constituting a decrease of 43,50% as compared to the previous month total. This section had continued with its monitoring activities which included all building inspections, advertising signs and hoardings."Council said its inspection department was following up on all illegal structures, issuing final notices and charging penalties on defiant illegal developers."In May, 16 property owners were found to have put up structures without approved plans and of those, 10 were charged with penalties and six were being observed as they had made some indications of complying with our instructions," the minutes read.Council said it had identified four buildings that were condemned as dilapidated and unsightly in the central business district."The section is in the process of following up on all identified buildings while also issuing out notices on the newly identified buildings."Council said no new buildings would be occupied without an occupation certificate in terms of the model building bye laws (1977)."As such the Department inspectors routinely issue certificates of occupations to new residential developments that comply with the bye laws. New commercial and public buildings were inspected by an interdepartmental team before an occupation certificate was issued.""On issuing of the occupation certificate the number of new toilets were recorded and forwarded to the financial director for sewerage billing for areas with sewer reticulation. As a result, the revenue base of the council was improved."