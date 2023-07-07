Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF MP for Mutare Central Esau Mupfumi launched his election campaign at Sakubva Beit Hall in Mutare where he promised to fulfil his election promises.At the launch, Mupfumi donated food hampers to the elderly, laptops to students and sports regalia to party districts in the constituency.The Zanu-PF central committee member will face off against Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) candidate, Brian James."We are happy Mupfumi has not just helped Mutare Central constituency but his footprints are everywhere in Manicaland province," a Zanu-PF supporter, Tadiwa Chimombe, said.Another Zanu-PF supporter, Malcom Masarira, said: "We are seeing him on the ground doing door to door campaigns and preaching the party's manifesto."