Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes girlfriend over sex

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A sex-starved Chiweshe man was dragged to Concession magistrates courts after he assaulted his girlfriend before breaking her phone into two pieces over a sex dispute.

Tongai Chikutwe (41) pleaded not guilty before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware who remanded him in custody to July 10 for trial.

According to court papers on April 24 around 2230 hours Chikutwe went to his girlfriend Dadirai Chaparira's homestead and demanded her to unlock the door so that they could have sex but she refused.

Chaparira refused to open the door while ordering him to come the following morning.

Chitukwe threatened to commit suicide on her door.

After a few hours Chaparira opened the door thinking that Chikutwe had gone and found him at the door.

She tried to run at her neighbours house but the boyfriend caught up with her and assaulted, hit her head with stones and broke her phone into pieces.

Chaparira was rushed to Howard hospital by a good Samaritan and was treated.

Precious Khanye represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

'Mnangagwa must witness the decay first hand'

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chamisa's CCC hints at election upset

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Zimbabwe may begin power exports'

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Is Kasukuwere out just to spoil the broth?

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa: It's time for clarity not ambiguity

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

It's time for a new Zimbabwe currency

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mwonzora cancels Manifesto launch

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Biti lays into Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Chamisa star rally banned

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva not contesting this time around

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Kasukuwere's presidential race challenge judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Lobels Biscuits' COO acquitted of rape charges

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zuma blasts IMF stance on Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zaoga declares 30 days of mourning for Guti

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dabengwa's late wife granted State-assisted funeral

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's long serving cop commits suicide

18 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Zimbabwe police ban Chamisa rally over lack of toilets, poor roads to venue

18 hrs ago | 1205 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

19 hrs ago | 2166 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

21 hrs ago | 818 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

23 hrs ago | 338 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

07 Jul 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1860 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 832 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 671 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 2917 Views

Teens terrorise community

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 1353 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

07 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2870 Views

Family in close shave with death

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1424 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 317 Views

Woman causes stir at court

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 928 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 252 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 217 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 1221 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 667 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1203 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 268 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 244 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 855 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 118 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 40 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

07 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 146 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

07 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 401 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 315 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 180 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 440 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days