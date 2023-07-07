Man bashes girlfriend over sex

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A sex-starved Chiweshe man was dragged to Concession magistrates courts after he assaulted his girlfriend before breaking her phone into two pieces over a sex dispute.Tongai Chikutwe (41) pleaded not guilty before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware who remanded him in custody to July 10 for trial.According to court papers on April 24 around 2230 hours Chikutwe went to his girlfriend Dadirai Chaparira's homestead and demanded her to unlock the door so that they could have sex but she refused.Chaparira refused to open the door while ordering him to come the following morning.Chitukwe threatened to commit suicide on her door.After a few hours Chaparira opened the door thinking that Chikutwe had gone and found him at the door.She tried to run at her neighbours house but the boyfriend caught up with her and assaulted, hit her head with stones and broke her phone into pieces.Chaparira was rushed to Howard hospital by a good Samaritan and was treated.Precious Khanye represented the state.