Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Khama Billiat has failed to show up for their camp and they have no idea of his whereabouts.Billiat, whose contract with the Soweto giants came to an end last month, was offered a new deal but it appears he has not signed it."Following the expiry of attacking midfielder Khama Billiat's Kaizer Chiefs contract on June 30, the club tabled a new offer for the Zimbabwean marksman to remain with Amakhosi," Chiefs said in a statement."However, to date, the player has not responded to the offer or any attempts to contact him."Billiat was last seen at the Kaizer Chiefs Village on June 29 and has not answered any of the calls made or messages sent to him by the club."The team is currently in camp with all the players, yet Billiat, who is also expected to be there with his teammates, failed to show up and is currently nowhere to be found."Billiat didn't play a big role at Chiefs last season as he struggled with injuries. He only played 12 games in all competitions, provided three goal assists and couldn't find the back of the net.The Zimbabwean star arrived at Chiefs in 2018 with a big hype after his success with Mamelodi Sundowns where he won the Caf Champions League, Caf Super Cup and three DStv Premiership titles.At Chiefs, the 32-year-old has not won a single title.