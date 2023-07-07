Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

An unidentified group of rowdy youths allegedly disrupted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party members who were conducting a door to door campaign in Cowdray Park, Friday.The opposition party members, however, allege that the youths who disrupted them are from the ruling party Zanu-PF.The campaign team was led by aspiring Cowdray Park constituency Member of Parliament Pashor Sibanda and also comprised Jasmine Toffa, Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, Lezina Mohammed, and other party members.Cowdray Park is Bulawayo's biggest residential suburb which was made a Constituency following the recently conducted delimitation process.The constituency grabbed the attention of many after Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube was fielded as the Zanu-PF Member of Parliament candidate.In an interview with CITE, Sibanda narrated that their team was attacked while having a debrief after conducting their door-to-door campaign."We were doing our door-to-door campaign in Ward 28, Cowdray Park. We were distributing our fliers and talking to residents. When we were done we then regrouped to have a debrief of the exercise and plan on our next campaigns. That was when a kombi full of rowdy youths just stopped where we were and attacked us," Sibanda said."They started pelting us with stones. They caused a lot of chaos. We quickly dispersed and some of our members jumped into their cars and drove off. Some members remained behind, but eventually the attackers left. As we drove away we drove past a roadshow that was being conducted by Zanu-PF. We realised that the attack was deliberate on their end to ensure that when they come to the ground there would be no CCC activity."Sibanda said as such conduct is a violation of peace and no party should be disturbed from conducting their campaigns."This is surely an admission of defeat. How do you disturb a peaceful meeting being held by people. Our party believes in peaceful campaigns and peaceful elections. Zanu-PF should not act like they have monopoly over violence. We just choose peace," he said.