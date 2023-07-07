CCC candidate says she is living in fear

News / National

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate in Ward 20 Umzingwane, Thokozile Dube, is yet to recover from the trauma she suffered after being violently attacked by suspected Zanu-PF members during last year's by-election.Dube had her property destroyed for failing to withdraw her candidature in Umzingwane constituency.While she fears for her life as the August elections approach, she is determined to stand her ground and campaign ahead of the August 23 polls."I am living in fear and I am always on the lookout for any strange movements including vehicles. A few days back I ran away from home after hearing some strange voices only to realize that it's people I know," she said."As it is I can't wait for the election day to come and pass so that we could be relieved. They preach peace messages but we know that we cannot rely on their word, as we are here we know that we are not free as opposition parties."She added that opposition parties are not free to campaign in rural areas despite public declarations by government officials that the elections will be violent free.Turning to her campaign, Dube said villagers should vote for her as she wants to improve road infrastructure."I am appealing for people to vote for me, I promise to improve the road infrastructure, vehicles will be able to use our roads. Currently, the roads are in a bad state and public transporters are overcharging us. Villagers in Ward 20 should vote for me and I will improve the ward," she said.Dube said she will also improve water sources as villagers walk long distances to access water."I will work hard, people walk long distances looking for water, there are many surrounding villages but there is no water. I will ensure that every village has a water source. If we have boreholes, even our livestock will get water, I promise to improve this ward," she said.