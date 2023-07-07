Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have instructed the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party not to bus its supporters to one of its rallies at an open ground near Nyajena Primary School in Masvingo slated for Saturday.This restriction comes despite the fact that the ruling party Zanu-PF has been bussing supporters to give the image of widespread support throughout the country, which critics have termed as ‘rigging' the electorate's opinion.Zanu-PF has put on a show of force over the years, demonstrating its ability to pack supporters into rallies, particularly in rural areas where the ruling party maintains dominance by busing people.In a communication to CCC organiser Ellson Mutonhori in Masvingo West, police in Masvingo Central stated the opposition party could proceed with their campaign rally subject to tight guidelines such as not bussing people and also prohibited its supporters from toyi-toying outside the venue."Your members shall not be involved in toy-toying outside the venue. There shall be no convoying of plateless vehicles. No chanting of party slogans, singing, shouting, hateful and defaming information on the streets or outside the venue," said the police in a memo dated July 6, 2023.The police also advised CCC organisers to not intimidate passers-by and those who have nothing to do with their rally."You shall not block the thoroughfares and barricade the roads around the venue. You are encouraged to cooperate with all government agencies. Make sure that there should be enough sanitary for example toilets, water points at your venue. Stick to dates and times you booked. No busing of people to the venue," instructed the police.