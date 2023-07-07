Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, reportedly backed by powerful security structures, is hanging onto his nomination to stand in the 23 August polls as President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his supporters fight to block him, while also threatening to arrest him on spurious charges if he returns home for campaigns.The High Court has reserved judgment in a case in which a Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana, a Mnangagwa proxy who belongs to the prominent Mangwana family, is desperately trying to disqualify him, claiming he is no longer a registered voter.Kasukuwere is likely to influence the outcome of the election, as he might take away votes from both Mnangagwa and his main rival, opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.Kasukuwere is bound to be a rallying point for Zanu-PF G40 faction supporters, especially in Mashonaland provinces, and other disgruntled voters looking for a new electoral home.This will affect both Mnangagwa and Chamisa; Mnangagwa might lose some internal support from discontented Zanu-PF voters, while Chamisa might also lose G40 voters who backed him in the 2018 presidential election due to the late former president Robert Mugabe's protest rally behind him on the eve of the poll after the November 2017 coup fallout with Mnangagwa.