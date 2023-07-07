Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

by Staff reporter
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi weekend made startling claims that the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was responsible for the ban on its own rallies through poor planning.

CCC, which poses the biggest threat to Zanu-PF's four-decade long stranglehold on power, said Saturday that 92 of its rallies have either been banned by police or disrupted since formation January last year.

The Nelson Chamisa led party says this week alone, six of its rallies were blocked and these include the popular politician's star rally that was set for Bindura this Sunday.

Reports said the rally was blocked because the venue was not ideal for a large gathering as there were no toilets.

In a statement Saturday, Nyathi did so much to shift the blame to the opposition's assumed blunders.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police sets the record straight on the alleged Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Bindura which some politicians and media organisations claim has been banned by the local police," Nyathi said.

"The correct information is that the Citizens Coalition for Change convener, Susan Mawire, initially notified the local Police Regulating Authority on the rally scheduled for 9th July 2023 at Chipadze Stadium.

"The regulating authority, who is the Officer Commanding Police Bindura District, sought clarity on the venue status from the convener.

"She did not give clarity on whether the local council had given them the go-ahead to use Chipadze Stadium or not."

Nyathi said Mawire later said that the Bindura Municipality had turned down their request to use the council facility on the pretext that the stadium was undergoing renovations.

"Coincidentally, the local authority's mayor and deputy mayor, who are both Citizens Coalition for Change members, offered the convener their personal private stands in Bindura to hold the rally," he said, adding that the alternative venues were not ideal either as they were located in a private area whose owners needed to be consulted first before the rally could be sanctioned.

"The two stands in Brookdale area which are roughly measuring 3,800 and 3,900 square mitres respectively, cannot accommodate many people and have no access roads or ablution facilities as the area is yet to be fully developed.

"The Officer Commanding Bindura District had no option, but not to sanction the rally based on the insecurity at the venue and lack of proper and clear logistics arrangement by the convener and her party."

According to Nyathi, CCC tried to change venue and utilise a private open space in Mazowe area.

He said the owner of the space did not give them the authority to utilise the space.

The convener then advised the local police on the development.

Added Nyathi, "Above all, the police had engaged the Citizens Coalition for Change convener despite the fact that they had given the police insufficient notice to prepare for security arrangements in terms of the provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) Chapter 11:23.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges political parties and their representatives to be organised and avoid discrediting the police for their own internal failings to follow clear conditions stipulated under MOPA."

Nyathi said venues are not acquired through the police.

However, there are no known reports of police banning Zanu-PF rallies.

