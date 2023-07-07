Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

News / National

by Staff reporter

Faded football giants Dynamos and champions FC Platinum on Saturday dropped points in a goalless clash that failed to match its headline status of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 14 round of fixtures.FC Platinum dominated the first half of the tie with Dynamos, the home side of the day, pulling themselves up in the second half with few attempts at goal to no avail.The match was watched by a modest crowd probably because of a counter attraction across town where Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United clashed at Luveve.Usual culprits Tanaka Shandirwa of Dynamos and Walter Musona of FC Platinum stood up for their clubs with few flashes of brilliance while crowd favourite Denver Mukamba was introduced much earlier this time by coach Herbert Maruwa.The result however does not favour Dembare's quest to keep their title aspirations in their control as they continue to lose ground to the early pacesetting pack of Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders who both fulfil their Match Day 14 fixtures this Sunday.With the point gained, Dynamos moved to position 4 on the premiership table with 22 points to their name.They are four points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.FC Platinum also lost a chance to displace their football cousins from the summit of the log table, choosing to remain third on 25 points.Meanwhile, in the match played at Luveve, Bulawayo Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 2-1 defeat of Caps United.Chiefs got their goals through double scorer Chirinda after 49 and 63 minutes while Caps got their consolation through Clive Rupiya after 81 minutes.In other matches, Black Rhinos put behind their 2-1 defeat to Dynamos last week to win 2-0 over hosts Yadah in a clash played at Baobab.Herentals College registered the same score against Cranborne Bullets, courtesy of two early goals by Prince Chama and Davison Marowa after 20 minutes at Nyamhunga.SATURDAY'S RESULTS AT A GLANCEBulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Caps UnitedDynamos 0-0 FC PlatinumYadah 0-2 Black RhinosCranborne Bullets 0-2 Herentals