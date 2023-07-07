Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
Faded football giants Dynamos and champions FC Platinum on Saturday dropped points in a goalless clash that failed to match its headline status of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day 14 round of fixtures.

FC Platinum dominated the first half of the tie with Dynamos, the home side of the day, pulling themselves up in the second half with few attempts at goal to no avail.

The match was watched by a modest crowd probably because of a counter attraction across town where Bulawayo Chiefs and Caps United clashed at Luveve.

Usual culprits Tanaka Shandirwa of Dynamos and Walter Musona of FC Platinum stood up for their clubs with few flashes of brilliance while crowd favourite Denver Mukamba was introduced much earlier this time by coach Herbert Maruwa.

The result however does not favour Dembare's quest to keep their title aspirations in their control as they continue to lose ground to the early pacesetting pack of Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders who both fulfil their Match Day 14 fixtures this Sunday.

With the point gained, Dynamos moved to position 4 on the premiership table with 22 points to their name.

They are four points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

FC Platinum also lost a chance to displace their football cousins from the summit of the log table, choosing to remain third on 25 points.

Meanwhile, in the match played at Luveve, Bulawayo Chiefs returned to winning ways with a 2-1 defeat of Caps United.

Chiefs got their goals through double scorer Chirinda after 49 and 63 minutes while Caps got their consolation through Clive Rupiya after 81 minutes.

In other matches, Black Rhinos put behind their 2-1 defeat to Dynamos last week to win 2-0 over hosts Yadah in a clash played at Baobab.

Herentals College registered the same score against Cranborne Bullets, courtesy of two early goals by Prince Chama and Davison Marowa after 20 minutes at Nyamhunga.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS AT A GLANCE

Bulawayo Chiefs 2-1 Caps United

Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum

Yadah 0-2 Black Rhinos

Cranborne Bullets 0-2 Herentals

Source - zimlive

Must Read

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

8 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

31 mins ago | 30 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

32 mins ago | 17 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

5 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Man bashes girlfriend over sex

11 hrs ago | 1541 Views

'Mnangagwa must witness the decay first hand'

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Chamisa's CCC hints at election upset

11 hrs ago | 1587 Views

'Zimbabwe may begin power exports'

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Is Kasukuwere out just to spoil the broth?

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa: It's time for clarity not ambiguity

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

It's time for a new Zimbabwe currency

11 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mwonzora cancels Manifesto launch

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Biti lays into Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

13 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Chamisa star rally banned

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva not contesting this time around

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Kasukuwere's presidential race challenge judgment reserved

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Lobels Biscuits' COO acquitted of rape charges

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zuma blasts IMF stance on Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

13 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zaoga declares 30 days of mourning for Guti

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Dabengwa's late wife granted State-assisted funeral

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's long serving cop commits suicide

07 Jul 2023 at 19:35hrs | 1224 Views

Zimbabwe police ban Chamisa rally over lack of toilets, poor roads to venue

07 Jul 2023 at 19:13hrs | 1270 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

07 Jul 2023 at 18:40hrs | 1387 Views

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

07 Jul 2023 at 18:21hrs | 2266 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

07 Jul 2023 at 15:58hrs | 845 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

07 Jul 2023 at 14:27hrs | 350 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

07 Jul 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1995 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 859 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 686 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 3000 Views

Teens terrorise community

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 1405 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

07 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 3008 Views

Family in close shave with death

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1487 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 323 Views

Woman causes stir at court

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 950 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 268 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 229 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 1272 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 681 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1261 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 273 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days