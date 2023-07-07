Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
The High Court in Harare has set down for 8am tomorrow the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s urgent chamber application filed by lawyer Agency Gumbo to overturn the police ban of the party's critical launch campaign rally in Bindura.

The move to hear the case a few  hours before the rally disrupts and undermines the party's planning and its campaign strategy.

Police are at war with CCC as they arbitrarily ban its rallies around the country to prevent it from campaigning, while the ruling Zanu-PF is given a free rein to canvass for votes.

Police's targeted actions are said to be unconstitutional and unlawful.

CCC lawyer Agency Gumbo said, "We filed an urgent High Court chamber for an appeal over the matter and we are waiting for the judge to set down the case and give us time. We would prefer that the case is dealt with tonight since the rally is tomorrow rather than waiting until tomorrow," Gumbo said. "That's the situation at the moment."

Gumbo is fighting for the CCC to launch its campaign officially in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, tomorrow ahead of general elections on 23 August.




