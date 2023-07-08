Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Mvurwi Ward 3 ZANU PF aspiring councillor Shingirai Runganga has started his campaign today on a high note.

The councillor donated a grinding mill in his ward which will serve every person in the community freely.

It was an early Christmas for the elderly and the disabled who walked away with groceries from Runganga.

Party supporters who spoke to this publication hailed Runganga for being a servant of the people.

"We are very happy to see our candidate councillor Runganga coming back to the electorate with developmental issues and groceries for the elderly and disabled,"said Differ Batani.

"He has set the tone high with a massive rally that has attracted hundreds of people opposition candidates have no chance with him we are ready for the election," Sekai Mukuze said.

Runganga promised to serve his ward efficiently if voted in power

"I am kindly asking for your votes if you put me in power l will serve the ward effeciently," promised Runganga.

Meanwhile, Runganga was the first in Mvurwi's six wards to launch a campaign and his colleagues supported him on the event while the aspiring Member of Parliament in Mazowe North Tsungai Makumbe urged people to vote for the party in all candidates.

Comedians Freddy "Kapfupi" Manjalima, South African based Baba Tencen and Mvurwi based Llyod "Matumbu" Jack provided entertainment.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Govt descends on price manipulators

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 183 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

13 hrs ago | 906 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

14 hrs ago | 600 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

14 hrs ago | 517 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

18 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

18 hrs ago | 1206 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

18 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

18 hrs ago | 503 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

19 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Man bashes girlfriend over sex

08 Jul 2023 at 10:14hrs | 1819 Views

'Mnangagwa must witness the decay first hand'

08 Jul 2023 at 10:05hrs | 1542 Views

Chamisa's CCC hints at election upset

08 Jul 2023 at 10:04hrs | 1837 Views

'Zimbabwe may begin power exports'

08 Jul 2023 at 10:02hrs | 460 Views

Is Kasukuwere out just to spoil the broth?

08 Jul 2023 at 10:01hrs | 563 Views

Chamisa: It's time for clarity not ambiguity

08 Jul 2023 at 10:01hrs | 480 Views

It's time for a new Zimbabwe currency

08 Jul 2023 at 09:57hrs | 634 Views

Mwonzora cancels Manifesto launch

08 Jul 2023 at 09:47hrs | 759 Views

Biti lays into Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

08 Jul 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1543 Views

Chamisa star rally banned

08 Jul 2023 at 08:27hrs | 484 Views

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva not contesting this time around

08 Jul 2023 at 08:27hrs | 206 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

08 Jul 2023 at 08:26hrs | 193 Views

BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

08 Jul 2023 at 08:26hrs | 183 Views

Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

08 Jul 2023 at 08:25hrs | 271 Views

Kasukuwere's presidential race challenge judgment reserved

08 Jul 2023 at 08:24hrs | 451 Views

Lobels Biscuits' COO acquitted of rape charges

08 Jul 2023 at 08:24hrs | 255 Views

Zuma blasts IMF stance on Zimbabwe

08 Jul 2023 at 08:23hrs | 186 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

08 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 153 Views

Zaoga declares 30 days of mourning for Guti

08 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 218 Views

Dabengwa's late wife granted State-assisted funeral

08 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 193 Views

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's long serving cop commits suicide

07 Jul 2023 at 19:35hrs | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe police ban Chamisa rally over lack of toilets, poor roads to venue

07 Jul 2023 at 19:13hrs | 1285 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

07 Jul 2023 at 18:40hrs | 1421 Views

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

07 Jul 2023 at 18:21hrs | 2322 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

07 Jul 2023 at 15:58hrs | 856 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

07 Jul 2023 at 14:27hrs | 367 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

07 Jul 2023 at 08:08hrs | 2098 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 865 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 701 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 3039 Views

Teens terrorise community

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 1474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days