ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mvurwi Ward 3 ZANU PF aspiring councillor Shingirai Runganga has started his campaign today on a high note.The councillor donated a grinding mill in his ward which will serve every person in the community freely.It was an early Christmas for the elderly and the disabled who walked away with groceries from Runganga.Party supporters who spoke to this publication hailed Runganga for being a servant of the people."We are very happy to see our candidate councillor Runganga coming back to the electorate with developmental issues and groceries for the elderly and disabled,"said Differ Batani."He has set the tone high with a massive rally that has attracted hundreds of people opposition candidates have no chance with him we are ready for the election," Sekai Mukuze said.Runganga promised to serve his ward efficiently if voted in power"I am kindly asking for your votes if you put me in power l will serve the ward effeciently," promised Runganga.Meanwhile, Runganga was the first in Mvurwi's six wards to launch a campaign and his colleagues supported him on the event while the aspiring Member of Parliament in Mazowe North Tsungai Makumbe urged people to vote for the party in all candidates.Comedians Freddy "Kapfupi" Manjalima, South African based Baba Tencen and Mvurwi based Llyod "Matumbu" Jack provided entertainment.