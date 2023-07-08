Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mudzi man who once dated a married woman was allegedly bashed to death after he was sold by his neighbour to his lover's husband.John Nyambipo succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the attack.The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday.Joice Chipo Kasekete (42), James Rutsito(42), Muneni Mamhanda(24) and Tafadzwa Chibanda were not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on July 5 Kasekete told Rutsito that her neighbour the now-deceased Nyambipo once dated his wife Farai Karimanzira.Rutsito did not take the issue lightly armed with an axe he teamed up with Mamhanda and Chibanda.Kasekete led them to Nyambipo's house and found him there, he signalled her accomplice to come to the house.Rutsito struck Nyambipo's door with an axe and gained entry into the room and dragged him out.His accomplices joined in assaulting him with iron bar, fan belt and open hands all over the body.He was severely injured and died hours later.