NPC President targets Matebeleland

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

National People's Congress (NPC) President Engineer Wilbert Mubaiwa is set to take his campaign team to Bulawayo next week.The Presidential candidate Mubaiwa claims he has following in Matebeleland and is meeting his people there on July 11."We are hitting the ground and on July 11 l will be in Bulawayo where l will be launching my campaign in the province," Mubaiwa said.The people there have called me and l am happy that NPC is commanding a good following there.Mubaiwa said his party does not believe in promises hence they are doing what they can for the electorate."We are a party of action, no promises we just deliver what we can for the electorate, because people have been promised a lot of things by politicians and some of the promises did not materialize."He also said his party was formed not on anger or revenge."It is instructive to note that the NPC was not founded out of desperation, revenge, anger, frustration, emotion or envy."Its formation was compelled by a genuinely need to alter the trajectory of the politics, governance and development practices in Zimbabwe so both current and future generations can witness sustained positive change.We see the need to address the loss of value across all income groups, in particular, the civil servants, farmers, the formally and informally employed citizens, liberation veterans and all business sectors," he added.The Presidential candidate said his party was anchored on the concept of Ubuntu."Ubuntu entails Africanism. If you see me talking to a Zanu PF leader, it doesn't mean I am a sell-out."