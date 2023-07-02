Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has dismissed claims in some sections of the media stating that law-enforcement authorities in Bindura have banned a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) rally scheduled for Chipadze Stadium today.

In a statement yesterday, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the opposition party failed to obtain permission from the Bindura Town Council to use the stadium, which is presently undergoing renovations.

"The correct information is that the Citizens Coalition for Change convenor, Susan Mawire, initially notified the local police regulating authority on the rally scheduled for July 9, 2023 at Chipadze Stadium," he said

"The regulating authority, who is the officer commanding police in Bindura district, sought clarity on the status of the venue from the convenor.

"She did not give clarity on whether the local council had given them the go-ahead to use Chipadze Stadium or not."

Asst Comm Nyathi said the party's representative later informed the police that the local authority had turned down the request to use the facility because "the stadium was undergoing renovations".

"Coincidentally, the local authority's mayor and deputy mayor, who are both CCC members, offered the convenor their personal stands in Bindura to hold the rally."

He said the stands are located in a private area "which has other beneficiaries who needed to be consulted before the rally was sanctioned".

The stands, he continued, measure 3 800 and 3 900 square metres "cannot accommodate many people and have no access roads or ablution facilities."

The officer commanding, said Asst Com Nyathi, had "no option, but not to sanction the rally based on the insecurity at the venue and lack of a proper and clear arrangement by the convenor and her party".

He said the party representative then opted to change the venue to a privately owned open space in Mazowe.

"The owner of that space did not give them the authority to utilise the open space.

"The convenor then advised the local police on this development.

"Above all, the police had engaged the Citizens Coalition for Change convenor despite the fact that they had given the police insufficient notice to prepare security arrangements in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act."

Source - The Sunday Mail

