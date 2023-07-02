Zanu-PF's tour de force

News / National

by Staff reporter

"It's in the bag," quipped one man as he gazed down at the sea of people that extended into the horizon during yesterday's Zanu-PF Presidential Star Rally in Mashonaland West province.There is a sense that the ruling party - riding on the crest of achievements scored in just five years of President Mnangagwa's leadership - is unstoppable.Judging by yesterday's spectacle of thousands of supporters resplendent in the bright revolutionary colours of red, green and yellow, the August 23 harmonised elections could be a foregone conclusion.President Mnangagwa arrived at the venue, Magunje Growth Point, to wild cheers from the crowds that whistled and ululated as he greeted the early birds who had occupied vantage points.Clad in a yellow Zanu-PF branded jacket, the President waved his cap, rousing the crowds to a frenzy. He smiled and danced to roars of approval from the multitudes that had teemed from the province's seven districts.Taking time to meet the ruling party's hundreds of candidates for the National Assembly, the Senate, Women Quota, Youth Quota, Provincial Council, and the local Government, the President patiently chatted with them, as the listening leader he is.Already, the ruling party has a head-start in the forthcoming elections, with 92 wards already in the bag. Mashonaland West already has eight confirmed winners.President Mnangagwa said he was awed by the multitudes."Indeed those with eyes should see, and those with ears let them hear. If one is missing at this rally, it shows that he or she is lost."We started our campaign trail from, Chipinge kumabvazuva (in the east), where the people came in their numbers, and we said let us try to go to Bulilima kumadokero (in the west). We were also stunned, witnessing great crowds as the people continue to identify themselves with the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF," he said.President Mnangagwa added: "Now, we said let's go to Mashonaland West kumaodzanyemba (south) and the message is the same, with people thronging in their numbers at this rally."The President said next weekend, the party's provincial rally will be held in Masvingo province, where multitudes are also expected. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who is also Zanu-PF provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka was humbled by the President's visit, describing him with the latest street lingo: "President Manyama".She said the works being done by the President are leaving no one and no place behind, hence the teeming of multitudes to the rally.A Zanu-PF supporter Timothy Masvibe, said the choice of the venue showed that President Mnangagwa was indeed leaving no one and no place behind."In the past, such rallies were held in provincial capitals, but thanks to the Second Republic, which has decentralised them. We are here at Magunje. This is indeed commendable," he said.Another Zanu-PF member, Enia Chuma, thanked President Mnangagwa for initiating development in the province."There is massive development taking place here in Mashonaland West, courtesy of President Mnangagwa. There is a US$13 billion Mapinga mining project underway, among several other projects," he said."In Hurungwe district, about 68 boreholes have been drilled so far as the Government is providing potable water for us."Agnes Charehwa said Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa will win resoundingly, due to the successes which the party has registered countrywide.