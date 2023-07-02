Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt descends on price manipulators

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) will soon impose heavy fines on retailers that have not reduced prices of their goods in line with movements of the exchange rate on the interbank market.

Prices of basic goods rose sharply last month after the Zimbabwe dollar suffered heavy losses on the official exchange market. But despite the local unit making substantial gains on both the official and black markets over the last three weeks, most retailers have maintained the same prices, a practice officials believe is a form of price manipulation.

Some market players are engaging in forward pricing, which involves quoting prices using projected future exchange rates. This ends up prejudicing the consumer.

The local currency regained its value from June 27 at the wholesale foreign currency auction to settle at US$1:$5 251 last week, from US$1:$6 326 three weeks ago.

Last week, the CPC undertook a market surveillance to establish the "base price" of a basket of key basic commodities in selected retail shops.

A base price is the initial price of any product before the addition of other charges such as taxes or a retailer's markup.

The consumer watchdog will this week begin monitoring the movement of base prices against movements of the exchange rate, with retailers that fail to adjust prices accordingly facing censure.

In an interview, CPC chairman Dr Mthokozisi Nkosi said there was suspicion that some businesses were engaging in unethical practices.

"For the past week, we have been carrying out a survey in four major retail outlets in the country to find a base price of basic commodities that we will use as the basis for monitoring the movement of prices in relation to official exchange rate movements," he said.

"So, next week (this week), we will be moving around and monitoring whether the retail outlets are aligning their prices with the movement of the official exchange rate now that we have the base prices for most of the basic commodities."

Dr Nkosi said businesses found to be engaging in forward pricing will face sanctions.

"Anyone found maintaining or raising prices arbitrarily will be called in for questioning," he continued.

"When we feel that their explanation is unconvincing, we then levy fines because what they will be doing is tantamount to sabotaging the economy.

"We have realised that retailers have a tendency of increasing prices hastily when the Zimbabwe dollar sheds value, but are very slow to react when the local currency starts to gain against the hard currency.

"This is exactly what they are doing — refusing to review their prices downwards."

Last week, parastatals Zimbabwe National Roads Authority and the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority announced the reduction of road toll fees and fuel prices, respectively.

Bakers Inn also reduced the price of its bread in response to the appreciation of the local currency.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) president Mr Denford Mutashu said retailers must adjust prices downwards in response to movements of the exchange rate.

"Any player that chooses to increase prices, either in United States dollars or the local currency, given what is happening on the exchange market, is pushing himself out of business," said Mr Mutashu.

"We are working closely with stakeholders along the value chain, including the manufacturers and retailers, and advising them on the need to follow market developments regarding the stability of the exchange rate."

Economist Mr Prosper Chitambara said some businesses are profiteering.

"In economics, we talk about prices being sticky downwards.

"One factor is that businesses want to maximise their short-term profits, so normally it's difficult for prices to adjust downwards despite changes in the exchange rate," he said.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

11 mins ago | 21 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

13 mins ago | 35 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

13 mins ago | 32 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

14 mins ago | 17 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

16 mins ago | 7 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3925 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days