Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Bulawayo Mayor and Special Advisor to the President on National Disability, Alderman Joshua Malinga together with renowned historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi and Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya have been named as part of the possible recipients to be conferred with Bulawayo civic honours.However, the city once again failed to identify anyone to be awarded the Freedom of the City honour which is the highest accolade in Bulawayo. According to a council confidential report, Ald Malinga, Mr Nyathi and Prof Ngwenya have been identified together with Shepard Ndlovu from Operation Florian, politicians Professor Welshman Ncube, Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and Dr Thokozani Khupe.Also on the list are Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association deputy chairperson, Ms Patricia Tshabalala and Women's Institute for Leadership Development (WILD) chief executive officer, Ms Samukeliso Khumalo. Civic honours are awarded for community work and not for activities carried out during the course of a person's normal duties for which they were paid for.The honours may also be conferred in respect of bringing distinction to the city through various activities such as sports, art and culture.Alderman Joshua Malinga"The civic honours awards ceremony was usually held during the Mayoral Annual Review. The recipients signed on the civic honours book which was also counter-signed by the Town Clerk and the Mayor. The recipients were given a certificate. There was no monetary benefit for this award. The matter was considered and the Chamber Secretary (Mrs Sikhangele Zhou) advised the committee that their discretion in selecting suitable recipients of the award should not be influenced by the services that one had rendered as a requirement of their occupation but rather consider deeds that were done in goodwill over and above their employment," reads the report.However, in deliberating the nominees, who are yet to go through further scrutiny, councillors felt that both Ms Khumalo and Mr Nyathi, while their contributions were noted and appreciated, they did not fall under the distinction of the nature envisaged for civic honours."Regarding Ms Samukeliso Khumalo, Alderman Siboniso Khumalo felt that the nominee offered her services in a segregatory manner because she mainly focused on women. He, therefore did not support her nomination. The Mayor (Clr Solomon Mguni) also noted that the nominee had campaigned against council alleging that council had caused the death of many people in Luveve."On Pathisa Nyathi, he is a historian and has researched extensively on the origins of many people. The committee, however, felt that, while his contribution could be appreciated it was not a distinction of the nature envisaged for civic honours," reads the report.Meanwhile, six sitting Bulawayo councillors have since been elevated to Alderman status with the local authority set to hold a ceremony to confirm their elevation. For one to be bestowed with the position of Alderman, they should have served the local authority for eight years for mayors and 10 years for councillors.The city's Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube, Clr Rodney Jele, Clr Pilate Moyo, Clr Mzamo Dube, Clr Silas Chigora and Clr MacDonald Chunga have all been confirmed as Aldermen."A municipal council may appoint to dignity of Alderman any person who has held office as mayor or councillor in that council for a period of, or for periods which in the aggregate amount to, eight years or more in the case of mayor, or 10 years or more in the case of a councillor," reads part of the Urban Councils Act on the elevation to Alderman."Aldermen were authorised to use the crest and armorial bearings designed by council during their term of office and after. They signed the roll of Aldermen and were presented with the Aldermanic scroll, badge and silver casket. It was straight forward to deal with a serving member of council because his or her colleagues can vet them. However, it was difficult to vet a non-sitting councillor," reads the report.