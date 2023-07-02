Cowdray Park race wide open

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo commentators say the battle for Cowdray Park constituency is an open contest with aspiring candidates such as Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, not guaranteed a victory.Ncube has spent big in Cowdray Park after abandoning his Harare office to spend time in the constituency rehabilitating roads and investing in other social amenities to win votes on a Zanu-PF ticket.He will face off against Pashor Raphael Sibanda of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who recently completed his Masters of Science in International Business at the University of Agder.It is the first time that both Ncube and Sibanda are contesting a national election.Commentators said different odds were against Ncube and Sibanda, with both candidates not assured of a certain victory."Ncube has everything going for him except that the urban electorate is largely pro-opposition," commentator Effie Ncube said."He is therefore struggling against the post-2000 history in which major towns and cities are voting for the opposition."Sibanda on the other hand while campaigning in an urban constituency considered safe for the oppositionm, has to contend with a well-run and well-resourced campaign and a population that has borne the brunt of very poor service delivery due to neglect."South Africa-based development advocate, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, said Cowdray Park is likely to be decided purely on local issues in the context of a national political and economic crisis."Ncube could win it owing to the shadowy CCC candidates' selection process," Ncube said."If CCC members and the general community of Cowdray Park are not happy with the selection process, they might spoil the broth.""The opposition should have endeavoured to field a heavyweight candidate instead of relying on people's disaffection with Zanu-PF."Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA), Ambrose Sibindi, urged voters not to be swayed by Ncube's generosity."People must just accept the projects, use them and enjoy the quality of services if ever he improves them," Sibindi said."But they must not be pushed by his money to vote for him, they know who they are supposed to vote for."Commentator Anglistone Sibanda said Ncube has brighter chances of winning the seat."The CCC is fielding a young person who just came back from his studies in Norway with no experience in politics except student politics and has nothing practical to offer," Sibanda said."People are tired of rhetorical politics and they want tangible solutions to their daily challenges which Ncube is practically doing, addressing infrastructure problems in Cowdray Park."Late Zanu-PF politician, Sikhanyiso Ndlovu, was rejected by the electorate in Pelandaba-Mpopoma constituency where he was the long-standing MP before the formation of the MDC in 1999.The late Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP, Ndlovu was at one point told by residents to join the MDC if he entertained any hope of being re-elected despite several developmental projects he had done in the constituency.The late Information minister ran several developmental projects in the constituency.