Harare lawyer's woes mount

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has confirmed that Harare lawyer Tafadzwa Ngoro is not registered with the organisation.Ngoro appeared in court last Tuesday on allegations of representing a Harare land developer, Capevalley Properties, without a valid practising certificate.LSZ executive secretary Edward Mapara testified as a state witness and confirmed that Ngoro was not registered with his organisation."The letters confirm that Tafadzwa Ngoro is not a member of the Law Society and he is not licenced to practice," Mapara said.Police Norton Urban member-in-charge crime Assistant Inspector Daniel Gavi also testified and told the court that Ngoro introduced himself as a legal practitioner on the day in question.He said when asked to produce a practising certificate, Ngoro gave him a business card.The business card was produced in court as an exhibit.Prosecutor Nyasha Nyaumwe alleged that on November 21 last year, Ngoro availed himself at Norton Urban police station at about 2pm in the company of Grace Chanakira and Primrose Chakuchichi.He represented them as their legal practitioner and endorsed his signature on warned and cautioned statements, which were recorded for the two women.Through his lawyer Tafadzwa Hungwe, Ngoro denied the charges when he appeared before Norton magistrate Rutendo Trish Machingura.The matter is expected back in court on July 19 for judgement.