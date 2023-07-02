Man goes berserk in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare bartender was escorted out of the maintenance court by a police officer after he started shouting obscenities at his ex-lover.Gerald Gahadzikwa lost his cool after he was ordered to pay US$60 towards the maintenance of his child.His ex-lover Maude Mandemwa was demanding US$150."I will only give her US$20 because that is what I can afford after hustling around," Gahadzikwa said.Mandemwa told the court that Gahadzikwa was lying."He actually told me that if I continue with the application, he would lie in court that he is not working," she said.Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered him to pay US$60.In response, he said: "I will pay what I can afford and if she wants US$60 then she will get it here at the court."He then started shouting obscenities.