Man goes berserk in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare bartender was escorted out of the maintenance court by a police officer after he started shouting obscenities at his ex-lover.

Gerald Gahadzikwa lost his cool after he was ordered to pay US$60 towards the maintenance of his child.

His ex-lover Maude Mandemwa was demanding US$150.

"I will only give her US$20 because that is what I can afford after hustling around," Gahadzikwa said.

Mandemwa told the court that Gahadzikwa was lying.

"He actually told me that if I continue with the application, he would lie in court that he is not working," she said.

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered him to pay US$60.

In response, he said: "I will pay what I can afford and if she wants US$60 then she will get it here at the court."

He then started shouting obscenities.

Source - newsday

