Ex-lovers fight over child's school

A Harare woman lost a court bid to have her child transferred to a nearby school where she stays after her ex-husband opposed her application.Lillian Ncube's ex-lover Sizo Sinyoro opposed the application saying the former had transferred the child twice this year."I do not think it is good for the child to be transferred again for the third time this year," Sinyoro argued."The mother is making bad decisions regarding the child's education."Ncube had told the court that she had relocated from her previous residence after losing her job and had found a nearby school."I do not care whether he can afford money for transport for the child to attend school, but our son is asthmatic hence I feel it is in his best health interests to learn at this new school," she submitted.Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini dismissed her application.