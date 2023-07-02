Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man on Friday offered to pay $30 000 as maintenance for his 13-year-old son.Lundi Mupani told Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that he could not afford the US$130 that his estranged wife Sarah Mabika, was demanding."I receive $70 000 as pension and from that amount I will only be able to afford $30 000," he submitted."I am also a dog trainer and I get at most US$50, which I use to pay rent."Mabika disputed his claims."He earns a portion of his pension in US dollars and he works as a security guard in Marondera," she said."His offer is too little because the child has extra needs now that he is in high school."Dlamini ordered Mubani to pay US$30 and $30 000 towards the maintenance of their child.