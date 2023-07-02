News / National
Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep
A Harare man on Friday offered to pay $30 000 as maintenance for his 13-year-old son.
Lundi Mupani told Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini that he could not afford the US$130 that his estranged wife Sarah Mabika, was demanding.
"I receive $70 000 as pension and from that amount I will only be able to afford $30 000," he submitted.
"I am also a dog trainer and I get at most US$50, which I use to pay rent."
Mabika disputed his claims.
"He earns a portion of his pension in US dollars and he works as a security guard in Marondera," she said.
"His offer is too little because the child has extra needs now that he is in high school."
Dlamini ordered Mubani to pay US$30 and $30 000 towards the maintenance of their child.
Source - newsday