Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's Queen of dance music Makhadzi has expressed her excitement over her song, which features sungura maestro Aleck Macheso.The song, produced by Zimbabwean Mr Brown is part of Makhadzi's upcoming album set to be released soon.Posting on her social media, Makhadzi said the song (with Macheso) left her "speechless.""To Baba Alick Macheso, I'm speechless on what you did to our collaboration, you nailed it," she posted."I can't wait to drop my album because of our song."Mr Brown what was going on in your head when you did that beat, I haven't heard something like that in my entire life."The two artistes shared the stage recently at the JamAfro Festival in the United Kingdom where Makhadzi joined Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band on stage.