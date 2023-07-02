Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Queen of dance music Makhadzi has expressed her excitement over her song, which features sungura maestro Aleck Macheso.

The song, produced by Zimbabwean Mr Brown is part of Makhadzi's upcoming album set to be released soon.

Posting on her social media, Makhadzi said the song (with Macheso) left her "speechless."

"To Baba Alick Macheso, I'm speechless on what you did to our collaboration, you nailed it," she posted.

"I can't wait to drop my album because of our song.

"Mr Brown what was going on in your head when you did that beat, I haven't heard something like that in my entire life."

The two artistes shared the stage recently at the JamAfro Festival in the United Kingdom where Makhadzi joined Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo band on stage.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

13 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

14 mins ago | 38 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

14 mins ago | 34 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

15 mins ago | 18 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

18 mins ago | 8 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt descends on price manipulators

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days