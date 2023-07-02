Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF yesterday flaunted its riches when it held its star rally in Magunje, Mashonaland West that saw the party bus thousands of supporters from across the province.The rally, which was marred by confusion during the whole of last week after the venue was changed three times, proved to be a major headache for organisers in the province.Approximately 400 buses were commandeered to ferry the supporters from the districts while a further 510 trucks were also hired to carry people to the rally.The supporters, who were also spoiled with party regalia also received food, drinks and water before they walked about three kilometres to the venue at the growth point.They were also given packs of vegetable seed and other goodies as the party pushed for a win in the forthcoming harmonised elections next month.Addressing the rally, President Emmerson Mnangagwa blamed the current economic turmoil in Zimbabwe on alleged economic saboteurs whom he threatened to name and shame."When I announced the election dates, prices started rising, our Zimbabwean dollar lost value while the exchange rate also rose," Mnangagwa said."This was being done by people who wanted the people to turn against the government."We investigated to see who these people were."Last time I named some of them, but now I have more names. I am going to name them in Zaka (Masvingo)."I sent my people to tell them that they have seven days to correct."After the seven days I will be naming and shaming those who are hoarding and manipulating."Mnangagwa also claimed that some of the businesses that had been exposed had begged not to be identified and paid some fines."Those who are hoarding (goods) and manipulating the economy I say to you this is Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans, either you are with us or you are not with us," he said."If you are with us, we will support you and give you the leeway to do business, but if you are not with us your business will wither."He warned captains of industry working against government policies that they would be dealt with.Mnangagwa said election observers had started arriving in the country."Zimbabweans are not going to vote peacefully to impress the world, but we are a peaceful nation by nature," he said."There are, however, some detractors and their lapdogs who would want the elections to be chaotic."The Zanu-PF leader also said he was impressed by the turnout of supporters at his rallies although he indicated that he would want to see how the people in Harare would welcome him.The ruling party will hold its final rally before the elections in Harare South.