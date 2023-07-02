Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LAWYERS representing exiled independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere on Friday said Zanu-PF members seeking to block him from running in the August 23 elections have the option of de-campaigning him than approaching the courts.

Kasukuwere last month successfully filed his nomination papers to contest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and 10 other presidential candidates, including Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

A Zanu-PF member Lovedale Mangwana has, however,  launched a court challenge seeking to have  the former ruling party commissar's candidature rejected because he has been out of the country for more than 18 months.

According to Mangwana, Kasukuwere has to be disqualified from running for presidency in line with the constitution and electoral laws.

While arguing in chambers before High Court judge Justice David Mangota, Mangwana's lawyer Lewis Uriri said if one ceases to be ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe, they lose the right to qualify as a voter.

"An allegation has been made, he has been out of the country for over 18 months and he does not deny that," Uriri submitted.

"A passport holder is not necessarily a resident.

"The question is: has he been in the country for 18 months?

"The issues that are before the court have been decided by the Constitutional Court (Gabriel Shumba).

"The key jurisdictional fact has been made and disqualifies him."

Kasukuwere's lawyer Edith Utete  said there was no proof that his client had been out of the country during the mentioned period.

Utete also argued that Mangwana had no legal standing to approach the High Court to say his rights had been infringed.

"He has a simple remedy and that is to not vote for him," Utete said.

"He can also de-campaign him. He has no injury.

"Let's assume that the court does not grant the order, will he lose anything?

"The applicant does not have the locus standi to approach the court."

Utete added: "At law, he who alleges, must prove. The first respondent (Kasukuwere) has not come to this court to seek a relief.

"It is the applicant who must seek relief.

"Mangwana bears the onus to prove every positive allegation he makes."

Utete said Mangwana should provide proof that Kasukuwere had been out of the country for more than 18 months.

"I dare him to indicate otherwise. There is a positive averment, which is made," Utete said.

"The law submits that a voter can temporarily leave his jurisdiction.

"Section 23 of the Electoral Act provides for the residency' issue.

"No evidence has been provided to prove the evidence that he has been absent for 18 months."

Utete said the decision of the nomination court to accept Kasukuwere's bid cannot be faulted.

He said Kasukuwere's temporary absence on medical issues will not make him a victim of section 23 of the Electoral Act.

Utete submitted that there was no law that removed the name of the candidate from the list when it had already been gazetted.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

12 mins ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

14 mins ago | 38 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

15 mins ago | 34 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

15 mins ago | 18 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

15 mins ago | 18 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

18 mins ago | 8 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt descends on price manipulators

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days