Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has strongly urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to make the trip back home and participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections set for August 23.

"We call on all Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa to go back home and vote. If it means coming back, they can come back, they are more than welcome, but they must do the right thing and go and vote," Malema said addressing journalists in Johannesburg.

"No-one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here. They are their own liberators. For once, they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote.

"Zimbabweans are called upon to go home and vote, and stop blaming other people for their own misfortunes which they have got solutions to. That solution is August 23, 2023 where they will vote for a government of their choice which will restore peace in that beautiful country," he said.

The former African National Congress Youth League president said his party is willing to assist the Zimbabweans with transport.

"If they need help to go and vote, they must approach the EFF offices. We will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote," he said.

The EFF has wished Zimbabwe well, as the neighbouring country gears for the tightly contested national elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa who rose to power in 2017, is seeking a second, five-year term mandate from Zimbabweans.

"The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice to uplift the nation from the poverty that defines what was once known as the bread basket of Africa.

"We call on the incumbent Zanu-PF to resist the urge to practice violence against its political opponents, and any form of intimidation of citizens to coerce their vote.

"Zimbabwe needs to enter an era of political tolerance that is not defined by the history of violence and suppression, but the possibility of peace, prosperity and continental unity," Malema said.

A total of 11 presidential candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, including the incumbent President Mnangagwa representing the ruling Zanu-PF; his main nemesis Nelson Chamisa of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC); former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere campaigning as an independent candidate; Joseph Busha of the Free Zim Congress; Trust Chikohora of Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD).

Other candidates include Harry Peter Wilson, leader of the Democratic Official Party; Lovemore Madhuku of National Constitutional Assembly party; Douglas Mwonzora of the Movement for Democratic Change; Wilbert Mubaiwa of National People's Congress (NPC); Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa of the United African National Council (UANC); and Blessing Kasiyamhuru of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP).

Source - IOL

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

11 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

11 mins ago | 29 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

12 mins ago | 27 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

12 mins ago | 17 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

13 mins ago | 16 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

13 mins ago | 10 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

15 mins ago | 6 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt descends on price manipulators

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3922 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days