Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has extended invitations to 60 countries and regional bodies to observe the August elections, a 20% rise from 48 in the previous election, giving the international community a chance to see Zimbabwe's sincerity in rolling out crucial reforms, analysts say.

The country is desperate to redeem its international image, which has been riddled with serious human rights abuses.

The country has invited 60 observer missions, which include the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, 15 Southern African Development Community countries, the African Union, the Pan-African Parliament, the European Union, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Commonwealth, and various countries from Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Asia.

Despite the increase in observer mission invitations, several recommendations by previous observer missions from the previous election are also yet to be implemented.

For instance, the EU EOM follow-up delegation, which was in the country in May last year, said progress on the implementation of reforms has been limited, with the majority of the priority ones yet to be addressed.

Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu says the election is going to be a decider on re-engagement.

"Their presence (observers) is important in Zimbabwe. It is possibly a way for the international community to gauge whether government is moving in the right direction in terms of its reforms.

"It is also an opportunity for the international community to measure their approach to the post-election government should they see the government that is going to emerge as legitimate or should they treat it with caution as a result of how the election is going to be done.

"So, it is a process to facilitate a post-election engagement, at least for those coming from outside, and of course for Zimbabwean observers. It is to promote good electoral conduct, but also to locate areas that ought to be addressed as we move forward. There is no perfect electoral process, but it is a process of identifying gaps and finding ways of improving them in the future," Mukundu told The NewsHawks.

The international community has also indicated that Zimbabwe's international re-engagement drive will depend on the credibility of the elections.

As previously reported by The NewsHawks, the British House of Lords debated that Zimbabwe's re-admission to the Commonwealth should be based on how the country holds its
general election this year, and an improvement in the human rights situation.

In January this year, the House of Lords debated Zimbabwe's overtures to rejoin the Commonwealth, saying there is a need to scrutinise the country's progress on human rights and democratic governance ahead of the 2023 elections.

Lord Jonathan Oates, a British Liberal Democrat, initiated a debate on Zimbabwe's readmission bid without reforms, saying it would severely damage the Commonwealth's reputation and the country's struggle for democracy and human rights.

During the debate, Lord Sonny Leong of the UK Labour party said the country has not been doing enough to correct the human rights situation.

"Although there have been some positive developments in recent years, they have not been as significant, rapid or numerous as many of us had hoped, especially post-president Mugabe. The country retains the death penalty and the rights and freedoms of women and girls are unequal, as they are for the LGBT community," Lord Leong said.

"However, with Zimbabwe holding general elections this year, I draw your lordships' attention to the democratic process in the country. Official observers were critical of how the last elections were conducted in 2018.

"A colleague of mine who served on a Commonwealth observer group told me that he ‘personally witnessed scenes of violence and direct intimidation by government forces' and noted that an ‘unlevel playing field' had been created, which ‘the government considers it to its benefit to maintain'," he said.

Meanwhile, the electoral processes have been hijacked by a shadowy Central Intelligence Organisation outfit, Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz), which has gone out to ensure a Zanu-PF victory.

With three members in every ward countrywide, Faz has been intimidating people, particularly in rural areas, collecting voter information, rolling out door-to-door campaigns, night vigils, community events, technology-based messaging while monitoring all stages of the electoral process.

Sources say, so far, Faz has received US$10 million and 200 cars to run its affairs in preparation for elections. More resources have been promised to capacitate the secret structure. Faz's mandate, working together with Zec, is to coordinate logistics and decisive forces to retain Mnangagwa in power.

The organisation has also been implicated in the fielding of double candidates within the main opposition CCC during the candidate nomination process, while hijacking a chaotic voter inspection process.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

12 mins ago | 33 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

13 mins ago | 31 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

13 mins ago | 17 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

14 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt descends on price manipulators

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3925 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days