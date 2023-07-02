Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer Innocent Gonese of Lawman Law Chambers (LLC) has written to Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu demanding action over the misconduct of ZPCS officer Caroline Manjongo, who has taken up a Zanu-PF political post in violation of the constitution.

As exposed by The NewsHawks last week, Manjongo is serving as the vice-chairperson of Zanu-PF women's league in Mashonaland East province, in violation of section 208 of the constitution. The constitution expressly bars members of the security forces from holding political positions or furthering the interests of any political party.

The constitution also bars security forces - listed in section 207 as defence forces, police service, intelligence service and prisons and correctional service - from conducting themselves in a partisan manner.

LLC, acting on behalf of a concerned citizen Takudzwanashe Mudzuri - a legal practitioner - has issued the ZPCS a three-day ultimatum to provide a written response on what action will be taken against Manjongo.

The lawyers say they will take legal action in the event that the ZPCS does not take action. Citing section 208 of the constitution, the lawyers said: "We write to you at the instance of Takudzwanashe Mudzuri who is a citizen of Zimbabwe . . . regarding the misconduct and violation of the constitution by prison officer Caroline Manjongo and the Zanu-PF party.

". . . (2) Neither the security forces nor any of their members in the exercise of their functions (b) further the interests of any political party or cause;

". . . (3) Members of the security services must not be active members or office-bearers of any political party or organisation.

"Our client is horrified that the Mashonaland East provincial secretary for Security had the temerity to write to the chief director Human Resources Administration and Development on the 30th May 2023 seeking the release of the officer to organise and participate in partisan political party activities of Zanu-PF from the 1st of June 2023 till after the harmonised elections scheduled for the 23rd of August 2023."

The lawyers said their client and right-thinking Zimbabweans were perturbed and disturbed by "this brazen and arrogant disdain" of the constitution by the prison officer and Zanu-PF.

"We therefore demand a written response in a period of three days indicating what course of action will be taken, failure which our institutions are to institute appropriate legal proceedings to seek redress," read the letter which was also copied to Justice, Parliamentary and Legal Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, the permanent secretary Virginia Mabhiza, the Public Service Commission and chief director human resources and development Walter Mupandawana.

The lawyers raised concern over the flagrant violation of the constitution.

"Our client and right thinking Zimbabwean citizens are perturbed and disturbed by the brazen and arrogant disdain of the provisions of the Constitution by a political party and the officer concerned. This wanton disregard of the Supreme Law of the Land is a grave cause of concern particularly as it appears to have been condoned by your administration and this collusion is unconstitutional and unacceptable.

"Members of the Prisons and Correctional Services are required to be non-partisan and must not be seen furthering the interests of any political party, let alone being active or office bearers campaigning and lobbying during the election period. Our client in his personal capacity as a responsible citizen and an officer of the court believes that the brazen violation of the Constitution has to stop, and in this regard, we are copying this letter to Honourable Minister of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the permanent secretary, the Public Service Commission and the chief director Human Resources Administration and Development for remedial action," read the letter.

As reported by The NewsHawks, Zanu-PF and war veterans wrote letters requesting the ZPCS to release Manjongo to enable her to campaign for Zanu-PF ahead of the 23 August general elections.

In the first letter, dated 30 May 2023, Mashonaland East secretary for security Jeremiah Chiwetu, a former police officer, wrote to the ZPCS chief director human resources administration and development, Commissioner Alvord Gapare, requesting Manjongo's release.

The letter revealed that Manjongo is serving as the Mashonaland East Zanu-PF women's league deputy secretary, which would be a violation of the constitution. Chiwetu, who is also Marondera East legislator, requested that Manjongo be given time off to help organise the party ahead of the elections.

Another letter dated 31 May 2023, written by retired Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Makureya, the secretary for administration for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association in Harare, said Manjongo will be on national duty.

The letter was addressed to Gapare.

"Requested is the release from duty of the above referred Zanu-PF cadre who is the vice chairwoman Women's League for the period as from 1 June 2023 up to end of elections.

"She will be carrying out national duty involved in the Party Voter Mobilisation Programmes. Your assistance by releasing her for this noble cause will be much appreciated," Makureya, who is secretary for administration, wrote to Gapare.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

11 mins ago | 23 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

13 mins ago | 36 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

14 mins ago | 32 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

14 mins ago | 18 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

14 mins ago | 18 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

17 mins ago | 7 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt descends on price manipulators

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1109 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days