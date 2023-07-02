Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC councillors plot to rip off Gweru

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
ACTING Gweru district development coordinator Tarisai Mudadigwa has written a letter to acting town clerk Livingston Churu, ordering him to stop plans by councillors from the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-Alliance to rip off the council through illegal acquisition of residential and commercial ahead of the August elections that are bound to bury their political careers.

In the letter dated 5 July 2023, Mudadigwa revealed that Gweru council officials from the housing department have since taken leave days to run away from pressure from the Mwonzora councillors who are threatening to victimise them over refusal to bow down to pressure to issue them land unprocedurally.

Part of the letter reads: "It has come to the attention of this office that there are reports of unprocedural demands of privileges and stands by outgoing councillors of the City of Gweru.

"The office is well informed that the council repossessed 22 stands both residential and commercial across the city due to non-development.

"Furthermore, this office is well informed that the same councillors have already been accommodated in acquiring stands before as required by the law, and also the same councillors are pushing you as the Acting Town Clerk to suspend certain staff members especially in the housing department.

"This has resulted in quite a number of staff members taking leave days waiting for council to be dissolved. In light of the above, you are being advised to ensure that proper procedures are followed in the process of repossession and reselling of the above mentioned stands (i.e. re-valuation and public re-advertisement of the stands).

"Also you are advised to ensure that you put an end to victimisation of council employees by the outgoing councillors."

The development comes at a time when Gweru residents are up in arms with city mayor Hamutendi Kombayi over his proposal to bill for
all goods and services in United States dollars in a move largely seen as again earmarked for the Mwonzora councillors to line their pockets.

Kombayi last week proposed to bill for rates and other charges in United States dollars, claiming it was meant to cushion council against inflation and the fast depreciating local currency at a time when the government has already overruled payment of rates in forex.

"Dear residents, the current rise of the inter-bank rate versus our billing rate is causing problems as we are failing to provide quality service delivery," he said.

But Gweru residents said the move would not only put more financial pressure on them, but council could also not be trusted in its bid.

Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association executive director Cornelius Selipiwe said they suspected that the councillors were desperate to loot the local authority's money after rates had been pegged in forex.

"Last time, they decided to buy a vehicle worth between US$170 000 to US$180 000 for a single official at the expense of service delivery.

"This means their priorities are always wrong. Look at the kind of trips they undertake and so when they propose something, we look at it with scepticism because we don't trust them with our money in their hands," he added.

Selipiwe said residents were already financially overburdened, with debts to council of over ZW$12 billion and were shocked by the move to charge them more unaffordable fees.

"Now the council wants to convert residents' debts to USD, which is unfair. Council must come up with business entities so that they do not over-rely on residents. Council should take back City Park and the abattoir where they can charge in USD," he said.

He added that the council was not paying its pensioners and workers in US dollars, and cannot therefore force residents, some of whom are its employees, to pay in US dollars.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Chamisa's battle to topple Mnangagwa

13 mins ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere still stands

14 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa takes the risk by sidelining army in polls

15 mins ago | 40 Views

CIO versus Zimbabwe military

15 mins ago | 37 Views

Spooked Zanu-PF leaders itch to block Kasukuwere

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Faz manipulates voters' roll, claims CCC

16 mins ago | 18 Views

China intensifies lithium interest in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Rights lawyers demand action against Zanu-PF prison officer

19 mins ago | 8 Views

60 countries to observe Zimbabwe elections

19 mins ago | 13 Views

Colonial masters say Mnangagwa's despotic rule is worse than Mugabe

20 mins ago | 12 Views

Mandla Balanda dies

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

'Zanu-PF is unstoppable,' says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

CCC aborts Bindura rally

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwean-born shoplifter threatened to stab Tesco staff with a needle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

Malema wants Zimbabweans living in South Africa to go home and vote

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Kasukuwere fights to remain on ballot

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Thousands bussed to Mnangagwa rally

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

Defiant CCC resists rallies 'ban'

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

Macheso feature excites Makhadzi

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man offers $30,000 for child's upkeep

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-lovers fight over child's school

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man goes berserk in court

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Harare lawyer's woes mount

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe targets US$60b worth of investment

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Dabengwa snub irks war veterans

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cowdray Park race wide open

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Failed Gwanda solar project angers residents

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

7-day ultimatum for businesses

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Malinga, Nyathi, Ngwenya nominated for civic honours

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZEC finalises postal voting list

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Govt descends on price manipulators

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Dabengwa's widow laid to rest

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF's tour de force

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Police speak on 'banned' CCC rally

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe braces for historic Mayweather visit

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Students complex opens doors in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

NPC President targets Matebeleland

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man bashed to death after being sold out by neighbour

6 hrs ago | 599 Views

Musicians flock at Guruve hotel

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

ZANU PF councillor walks the talk

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

High Court to hear CCC's rally ban on Sunday 8:00AM

17 hrs ago | 953 Views

CCC, police trade accusations over banned rallies

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Dynamos, FC Platinum clash ends goalless

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC disorganised, to blame for ban on its own rallies, says police

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Kasukuwere is backed by powerful security structures?

22 hrs ago | 3927 Views

Chamisa's CCC blocked from bussing supporters to its rally

23 hrs ago | 1247 Views

CCC candidate says she is living in fear

23 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Youths disrupts CCC's door to door campaign in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Khama Billiat 'disappears' from Kaizer Chiefs camp

23 hrs ago | 1110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days