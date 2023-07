WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Controversial religious leader Passion Java has said Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere is a chancer.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Java said Kasukuwere is seeking relevance since he has been booted out of politics."Kasukuwere is a chancer who is seeking relevance,(kunonzi Kuchancer unenge uchida kuti vanhu vakuzive unenge wapera),"Java said.Java claimed that Kasukuwere knows that ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is the winner."Automatic win ED is already in power Kasukuwere akutoziva mumoyo make kuti akarohwa ED igarwe ukuti chiiko iwe," he added.The man of Cloth did not spare Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa saying he knows that Mnangagwa is after developing the nation.He also claimed that Chamisa gets donations on every election from western countries but knows that he will never get into power.