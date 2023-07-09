Orange thief bashes guard

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 49-YEAR-OLD Buhera man is in trouble after he was caught stealing 200 kg of oranges from a farm in Mazowe and went on to assault the security guard with a wooden log.Christopher Mudzimunyi pleaded not guilty to assault and theft charges before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware today.Nembaware remanded him in custody until July 13.Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on June 24 was caught stealing oranges around 02:00 hours at Mazowe Citrus farm.The guard made a chase on him and he picked a wooden log which he used to assault him on the hand.The guard shouted for help and got assistance from his colleague to apprehend Mudzimunyi.