Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

The Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs (ZCC) will next month elect a new leadership at its congress, a senior official of the body announced yesterday.President of the Chiefs Council, Fortune Charumbira said the elections will be held on August 3, but the venue of the congress is yet to be set.The new office holders will have a five-year mandate."One of the key objectives is that as National Council of Chiefs, we meet periodically according to our constitution." If we fail to meet at least two times a week, we can meet as many as five times depending on issues that arise as we go through the year," said Chief Charumbira.Meanwhile, former New Ziana board member, Elizabeth Karonga is set to become the second female Chief in Mashonaland East after the National Chiefs Council endorsed her recommendation by the provincial chiefs council as the next substantive chief Charehwa in Mudzi.Chief Nechombo, who is the chairman of the Mashonaland East Chiefs Council, told the meeting that following the death of the incumbent, Elizabeth Karonga is now set to take over the reins.