Dembare fans destroy BF fence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HARARE football giants Dynamos are likely to face the wrath of the Premier Soccer League as well as the Bulawayo City Council after their fans brought down the fence at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Some unruly DeMbare fans, who were at the Mpilo End, surprisingly brought the fence down after their team's 0-0 draw against champions FC Platinum.

The incident could see Dynamos getting fined for the thuggish behaviour of their followers as well as pay the costs of fixing the damage to the local authority.

This is not the first time that Dynamos fans have damaged Barbourfields Stadium as last season their supporters went berserk, bringing down the fence and uprooting the goal posts after their team's 0-1 defeat to Highlanders.

Bosso were then forced to pay for the damages after being told that as the home team, they failed to provide adequate security.

And on Saturday, there was nothing that could incite the DeMbare fans as referee of the day Busani Siwawa handled the game well.

At half-time, a fan clad in Dynamos regalia invaded the pitch, started dancing between the goal posts in full view of the police details who just watched the man clowning.

When the fan finally decided to leave the pitch, he received thorough beating from fellow Dynamos fans who understand that their club will be fined US$2 000 for that invasion.

Dynamos condemned the hooliganism, with their chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze calling for identification of the perpetrators so that they face justice.

"As Dynamos we have zero tolerance to any form of conduct that brings the name of the club and the game into disrepute. As a club we won't condemn unruly behaviour that taints brand Dynamos. We urge fans, through the marshals to identify such individuals who don't value property and life so that they are brought to book.

"As Dynamos, we want to show the world that football is a family sport, hence we urge fans to behave in a manner that promotes the sport," said Mashingaidze.

Dynamos, who remained stuck on position five on the table with 22 points from 14 games, were using Barbourfields Stadium as their home ground due to lack of stadiums in Harare for the first time.

They will be back in Bulawayo as the home team on Matchday 17 when they play host to Yadah.

But this Saturday they play Chicken Inn FC at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Gamecocks are on position six, tied on points with Dynamos who have a superior goal difference.

The two sides, Dynamos and Chicken Inn are six points behind Highlanders who shot to the top of the table after edging visiting Triangle United 1-0 courtesy of a well-struck free-kick by right-back Andrew Mbeba. It was his first goal for Highlanders having broken into the senior team six years ago.

The Bosso defender hit the ball with aplomb, showing great technique as his curler from an acute angle left Triangle United's goalkeeper Matripples Muleya rooted to the ground.

Bosso toppled Ngezi Platinum Stars who played to a goalless draw against Sheasham at Bata Stadium from the summit. Highlanders are now on 28 points, one ahead of Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Manica Diamonds v Cranborne Bullets (Gibbo), FC Platinum v Yadah (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Simba Bhora (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Sheasham (Nyamhunga), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields), CAPS United v GreenFuel (Bata Stadium)

Sunday: Triangle v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Hwange (Bata), Herentals v Highlanders (Mandava)

Source - The Herald

