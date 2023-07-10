Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to leave the country this afternoon to join fellow African Heads of State at the high-level 15th US-Africa Business Summit that kicks off at the Royal Aria Convention Centre here today.

More than 1000 participants will take part at the continent's largest annual gathering of US and African leaders and senior government officials, private sector executives, international investors, and multilateral stakeholders.

Running under the theme "Enhancing Africa's Value in Global Value Chains," the summit will comprise a line-up of more than 100 speakers, among them business and government leaders providing insights on emerging opportunities for US-Africa trade, investment and commercial engagement, and priority action areas for collaboration in key growth sectors of agribusiness, finance, energy, health, infrastructure, ICT and creative industries.

Highlights include presidential dialogues, invitation-only roundtables, and closed-door pitch sessions for institutional investors.

At the summit, the President joins his Botswana counterpart President Mokgweesi Masisi, whose country is co-hosting the summit with the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), and fellow African heads of State including Presidents Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Hage Geingob of Namibia Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

The Prime Minister of Lesotho Samuel Matekane and the Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini will also take part at the summit.

Zimbabwe was last year, for the first time since its establishment in 2014, invited to the US-Africa Leaders Summit, signalling a change of heart by Western countries, including the US, towards the country, thanks to the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement drive.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava, attended the Summit last December in Washington DC.

Speaking to the media here, Zimbabwe's top envoy to the US, Ambassador Tadeous Chifamba said the President's attendance at the summit points to the improvement of relations between Zimbabwe and the US.

"The attendance by the President is again further testimony of his desire to re-engage and to demonstrate that Zimbabwe is ready to welcome American investors just as we have welcomed John Deere and so many other investors in the past and this is a demonstration that Zimbabwe is open for business and that he is prepared to go the extra mile to demonstrate Zimbabwe's readiness for re-engagement," he said.

"Mind you, our approach as Zimbabwe is not to say we are going to the world with a begging bowl. We are saying to the world that we have a lot that it takes for mutually beneficial partnerships and cooperation.

"We have the human resource base, the natural resource base, and our country is already showing positive signs in terms of attracting huge investments in iron and steel, platinum and so many other industries. So, we are ready to engage on the basis of mutually beneficial partnerships."

Ambassador Chifamba said following the leaders' summit in December last year, relations have continued to warm up with a lot of interest in green energy minerals like lithium. The top envoy said an MoU will be signed on the sidelines of the summit that will see the creation of a biotechnology city in the Eastern Highlands bringing 20 US companies into the project.

"We have been in active contact with the US State Department and we have quite a number of useful interactions in terms of looking at our relationship but also most importantly we have focused our attention on engaging the different states in the United States," he said. "In the first quarter, we were focusing our attention on Atlanta and we made a lot of useful contacts with the Mayor, and business community of Atlanta and our own diasporans."

Today, proceedings kick off with a golf tournament before a welcome reception in the evening hosted by President Masisi and CCA.

In a recent statement, CCA said, "The four days offer a premier platform for interacting with high-level government officials and business leaders from countries across the African continent with some of the most promising markets for investments and learning about business opportunities, continental and national policies, and success stories.

"The US-Africa Business Summit builds upon the positive momentum created by the US-Africa Leaders Summit and Business Forum held in Washington D.C. in December 2022 during, which President Joseph R Biden announced more than US$15 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments, deals, and partnerships.

"Indeed, the conference in Botswana will provide a progress report and latest developments arising from the Leaders Summit, as well as the announcement of new deals and financing by institutional investors, U.S. and African financial institutions and others"

CCA chief executive officer Florizelle Liser said the packed programme for this year's summits reflects her organisation's commitment to, "be a nexus for business and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa.

"We have a host country in Botswana that provides a model for African success, multiple African heads of state and government who value the importance of enhancing economic collaboration with the US, a US government using an  array of programs and tools to fully engage with the continent, and a contingent of American investors ready to deploy capital across multiple sectors."

Meanwhile, the President is set to return home tomorrow.

Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 767 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 664 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days