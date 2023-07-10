Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday launched the Gweru Urban election campaign with calls for the masses to vote for the ruling party next month as it has the people's interests at heart.

The election campaign saw the ruling party aspiring Member of the National Assembly, Alex Mukwembi, being introduced to the people by the party's secretary for External Affairs in the Politburo, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

President Mnangagwa launched the national election campaign in Chipinge recently, and the ruling party is now working round the clock to woo voters with the message centered on the various projects that the Second Republic has championed despite the continued imposition of sanctions.

Mumbengegwi told hundreds of people who had gathered at the party's offices in the city that it was time for the ruling party to reclaim urban seats from the opposition. He said Zanu-PF's aim was to ensure a resounding victory in all 28 constituencies in the Midlands province.

"Let us work hard so that we win all the 28 constituencies in the province. The number of people who have registered to vote amounts to six million, let us get all the six million votes," he said.

"We need to elect Zanu-PF members in all categories. If you vote for the President, why don't you vote for the MP and the councillor." Mumbengegwi said since the inception of the Second Republic in 2017, President Mnangagwa has ushered in mega-projects around the country, some of which have been completed and others are in the final stages of completion.

"President Mnangagwa is the party's sole Presidential candidate, and he is from the Midlands Province, thus the people of the province should offer him their unshakable and unflinching support," he said.

"President Mnangagwa has managed to steer the country to prosperity during his brief tenure as President. The country is now producing lithium and the Manhize Steel Plant is currently under construction, which is expected to lower the country's high steel import bill and improve exports," said Mumbengegwi.

He said President Mnangagwa has successfully re-engaged and engaged with various friendly nations, including some who were earlier antagonistic towards Zimbabwe.

"The youth of today must challenge themselves to identify what role they can play as young patriotic citizens to liberate our nation from economic underdevelopment. I encourage young people to be the vanguard of the economy, which means they have to be imaginative, creative, work hard, and not give up on their nation," said Mumbengegwi.

‘'Zimbabwe as a country cannot surge forward when its youths are trapped in poverty. Therefore, my call to the youth is to commit yourselves to economic liberation and economic development.

"The challenge we have today is that the youth do not appreciate that our country was liberated by young people." In his remarks, Mukwembi said he was confident of taking Gweru Urban from the opposition. He said he was inspired by President Mnangagwa for his unwavering dedication to bring about progress and development to the country.

"We are going to retake this constituency from the opposition as a means of honouring President Mnangagwa come August 23 election," he said.
"Our campaign teams are working tirelessly on the ground in order to reach out to the electorate, drum up support, and solicit votes for His Excellency President Mnangagwa and the revolutionary party Zanu-PF to secure an overwhelming and resounding victory."
He urged the people to refrain from violence before, during, and after the elections.



Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 767 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 664 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days