Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FLOYD Mayweather Jnr jets into the country midday tomorrow in fulfilment of a promise he made in May last year when he met with boxing enthusiast, businessman and politician Scott Sakupwanya.

Mayweather then was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an exhibition fight which was, however, cancelled owing to the death of UAE president Sheik Khalifa bin Zayed Al Naliyan, while Sakupwanya was in the same country on a business trip.

Although finer details of Mayweather's full itinerary in Zimbabwe were yet to be availed at the time of going to press, sources within the host's camp said ‘Money" will land at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12:00pm aboard a private jet.

It also could not be ascertained whether he will use one of his two personal aircraft; a US$60m Gulfstream G650 that goes by the name "Air Mayweather" or he will optionally charter one.

As part of his three-day visit to Zimbabwe, he will spend the better part of Thursday mixing and mingling with Mabvuku folk at the Number 1 Grounds before wrapping up the day with a dinner being hosted for him at Meikles Hotel courtesy of Better Brands Jewellery, a company fronted by Sakupwanya.

But earlier in the day in Mabvuku, Mayweather will afford that high density suburb's populace the opportunity to see him hitting the bag and showcasing some boxing drills that have earned him another of his three monikers, "The Best Ever". He is also known as "Pretty Boy".

Mabvuku is home to a number of numerous yesteryear champions who were drawn to the eastern township owing to the presence of the open ring (wafa wafa). They include decade-long heavyweight champion Arigoma "Master Blaster" Chiponda who later relocated to Chitungwiza.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) chairperson Vee Chibanda said in an interview yesterday they were anticipating positive vibes for the sport that has also seen Zimbabwe host a World Boxing Council officials' training seminar and an African Boxing Union convention.

The events were in July last year concurrently hosted at the Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls with 52 countries participating.

"As Zimbabwe boxing we are excited by this life-changing moment for the fraternity.
"Floyd Mayweather Jnr's visit is an endorsement that Zimbabwe is a boxing country and has boxing athletes to reckon with. It puts us on the map and opens up opportunities for our athletes and possible synergies.

"We are confident that Mayweather's visit will inspire and motivate young Zimbabwean athletes to strive for greatness in the boxing ring, and this recognition will bring more attention and support for the growth and development of boxing in Zimbabwe," she said.

The ZNBWCB is coming in as a technical partner for Better Brands for the tour.

While there may have been other world-renowned sports personalities who have visited the country in the past, Mayweather may pass as the most influencial if his record and financial stature are to be considered.

Bragging of a 50-0 (KO-27) pro record and estimated to have a net worth of US$1.2 billion, he once dominated the Forbes list of the most paid athletes, this minus royalties.

His biggest fight against Manny Pacquiao before retirement, grossed a then record US$300 million and post active fighting period, he racked in US$350 million from an exhibition match with EFF fighter Conor McGregor.

