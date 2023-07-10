Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Dynamos midfielder Nathan Ziwini, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a reveller at a night club in Dzivaresekwa, was remanded in custody to July 25 pending indictment at  the High Court.

Ziwini (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail.

The 35-year-old, also played for Harare City and Hwange in the Premier Soccer League and won the league title with Gunners.

He is accused of fatally assaulting 40-year-old Mamasa Magwarimbo in a misunderstanding over a chair at a night club in Dzivarasekwa.

It is alleged that the victim sustained severe head injuries and died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Last year, Ziwini was arrested for illegally dealing in drugs.

He was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine worth $10 000.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 664 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days