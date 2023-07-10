Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Dynamos midfielder Nathan Ziwini, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a reveller at a night club in Dzivaresekwa, was remanded in custody to July 25 pending indictment at the High Court.Ziwini (35) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who advised him to approach the High Court for bail.The 35-year-old, also played for Harare City and Hwange in the Premier Soccer League and won the league title with Gunners.He is accused of fatally assaulting 40-year-old Mamasa Magwarimbo in a misunderstanding over a chair at a night club in Dzivarasekwa.It is alleged that the victim sustained severe head injuries and died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Last year, Ziwini was arrested for illegally dealing in drugs.He was allegedly found in possession of crystal methamphetamine worth $10 000.