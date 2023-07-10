CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

News / National

by Staff reporter

MVUMA magistrate Constance Mtandwa last Friday further remanded to July 27 for confirmation of trial date, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chirumanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza and five other party activists accused of politically-motivated violence.The six, who are facing charges of malicious damage to property, assault and robbery, initially appeared at the Gweru Magistrates Court last month, where they were each granted $50 000 bail.The CCC members, represented by human rights lawyer Martin Mureri, have since pleaded not guilty to the charges and accused Zanu-PF-linked affiliate group Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) of fabricating the charges.Allegations are that on May 31 at Rupepwe Primary School in Chirumanzu, Cheza (50), Tinashe Moyo (47), Elias Madhuveko (26), Tanyaradzwa Marimbe (23), Christopher Mutoboni (33) and Alex Gamuchirai (37) assaulted Justice Dzaguma, a Zanu-PF activist by slapping him once on the cheek before kicking him several times.The accused also allegedly assaulted Nhamo Muzembi before robbing him of US$50, a POSB bank card and a Zanu-PF card.Further allegations are that on the same day at around 11am at Mazvimba Primary School, the accused persons dispossessed Philimon Madzivanyika of his iTel cellphone and smashed it.They allegedly damaged the phone pouch valued at US$3.It is also alleged that on the day in question at Mazvimba Primary School, the accused took a counter-book belonging to Julius Kunodziya and tore it. The book was valued at US$1.The State alleges that the five disturbed the voters roll inspection exercise at the school.