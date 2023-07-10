Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man accused of throwing stones at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade has been remanded in custody to July 24 pending mental examination.Benjamin Mupombwe (30) of Epworth appeared yesterday before magistrate Dennis Mangosi and was referred to two psychiatrists for mental examination.The State is the complainant in the matter.Allegations are that on July 4 this year at around 11am, the complainant, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, was deployed at corner Julius Nyerere Way and Robson Manyika Avenue to control traffic as the presidential motorcade passed.It is alleged that Mupombwe saw the motorcade passing and threw stones at it.He was arrested.