Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BIKITA Minerals, a lithium miner owned by Chinese firm Sinomine Resource Group, has completed and officially commenced trial productions on its two plants - gravity separation and flotation - at a cost of US$300 million.

"Bikita Minerals is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed and officially commenced trial productions on the new gravity separation plant (petalite) and flotation plant (spodumene)," the lithium miner said in a statement yesterday.

"The new gravity separation plant with an annual capacity of two million tonnes of petalite concentrate was initiated by the company through its own funds and raised capital, with construction work starting in 2022, based on the existing beneficiation plant at the Bikita Mine."

The gravity separation plant, with a processing capacity of 220 tonnes per hour, is expected to produce 480 000 tonnes of petalite annually.

The newly constructed flotation plant also comes with an annual capacity of two million tonnes of spodumene concentrate.

The company said once the Bikita Minerals Lithium Mine expansion project reaches its production capacity, it is expected to produce 300 000 tonnes of high-quality chemical grade spodumene concentrate annually.

"Commencement of the beneficiation production lines will further enhance the company's lithium concentrate supply capability and future business performance. Bikita Minerals, under the new owners Sinomine Group, has invested over US$300 million towards plant expansion and exploration," the statement further read.

The new plants will create an additional 1 000 jobs as the company projects to generate US$500 million from exports in 2023.

Bikita Minerals employs 860 people.

According to its manager David Mwanza, the company expects to rake in revenues of US$600 million next year, with the figure expected to rise to US$800 million in 2025.

Sinomine acquired Bikita Minerals which was previously controlled by German investors through African Minerals Ltd for US$180 million in January last year.

Zimbabwe had budgeted for revenue of up to US$500 million from lithium exports this year. In September 2022, Bikita Minerals predicted that output would double between 2022 and 2031.

But with Bikita raising the scales, inflows from the subsector could be far higher than estimated.

There are around eight different lithium exploration and mining projects at different developmental stages in the country which include Arcadia Lithium Mine, Sabi Star Lithium, Zulu Lithium Project, Step Aside Lithium Project, Mirrorplex Lithium Project, Kamativi Lithium Project and Mutoko Lithium Private Limited.

Due to the mineral's importance as a crucial component in EV batteries at a time when EV sales throughout the world are surging, interest in lithium has increased.

According to statistics, Zimbabwe produced 1 200 tonnes of lithium in 2021, making it the world's sixth-largest producer of the mineral after Brazil, which produced 1 900 tonnes.

Other major producers are  Argentina (6 200 tonnes), China (14 000 tonnes), Chile (26 000 tonnes), and Australia, which produced 55 000 tonnes.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 664 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days