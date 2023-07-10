Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza says his club is actively looking for new players in the current transfer window, but admitted that signing players at this stage is difficult.

The platinum miners have recovered from a mini slump in form, collecting four points from their last two matches.

On Saturday they played a goalless draw against Dynamos at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium, having previously defeated Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium.

Mapeza said his Pure Platinum Play team has been hit by a number of injuries, forcing it to make some changes.

He, however, said finding players in July is difficult, especially with players' contracts expiring in December.

"We have so many injuries; now we have to change the team. This is not the team that played in the last four matches. We had to make some changes because of injuries. We will see what happens, we are looking around, but it is difficult because most of these guys (players) have their contracts ending in December. It is difficult. Either you have to go and buy or have to do the usual thing, wait for someone's contract to expire then you can bring them to the club but for now we just have to be looking around," Mapeza said.

There has not been much player movements since the transfer window opened on July 1.

His team has been under the spotlight on account of being the defending champions.

Asked to comment on the level of competition in the league, Mapeza said: "Some of these things are difficult for me to talk about. The time that we had, that bad phase it was not only us; because we are the reigning champions, people can talk, but if you look at Highlanders they were not doing well. They managed to collect five points, we collected five points. Dynamos also collected five points. We were in the same phase, but it was much about us FC Platinum because we are the reigning champions."

He said Ngezi Platinum Stars have been the most consistent team, but pointed out that the gaps are small at the top.

"But we are all struggling; maybe Ngezi, they have been consistent, but look at the points tally. If any team was at 36 or 38 points at the moment, then I would say we have to watch this team. Look at the points tally, it is just a difference of two points, three points. If Ngezi lose tomorrow and Highlanders win, they will be on top. It's still game on."

And as he predicted, Highlanders are now the pacesetters with 28 points from 14 games after beating Triangle 1-0 at BF on Sunday and Ngezi Platinum have dropped to the second spot, just a point less than the Bulawayo giants, who are yet to lose a match.

Pure Platinum Play are on position three with 25 points followed by Manica Diamonds with 23 points while Dynamos and Chicken Inn are on 22 points each.

Caps United have been the biggest struggler after losing their third game on the trot, following a  2-1 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

The Green Machine are in an unfamiliar 11th spot on the log table with 17 points and coach Lloyd Chitembwe has threatened to abandon ship.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 664 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days