FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza says his club is actively looking for new players in the current transfer window, but admitted that signing players at this stage is difficult.The platinum miners have recovered from a mini slump in form, collecting four points from their last two matches.On Saturday they played a goalless draw against Dynamos at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium, having previously defeated Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium.Mapeza said his Pure Platinum Play team has been hit by a number of injuries, forcing it to make some changes.He, however, said finding players in July is difficult, especially with players' contracts expiring in December."We have so many injuries; now we have to change the team. This is not the team that played in the last four matches. We had to make some changes because of injuries. We will see what happens, we are looking around, but it is difficult because most of these guys (players) have their contracts ending in December. It is difficult. Either you have to go and buy or have to do the usual thing, wait for someone's contract to expire then you can bring them to the club but for now we just have to be looking around," Mapeza said.There has not been much player movements since the transfer window opened on July 1.His team has been under the spotlight on account of being the defending champions.Asked to comment on the level of competition in the league, Mapeza said: "Some of these things are difficult for me to talk about. The time that we had, that bad phase it was not only us; because we are the reigning champions, people can talk, but if you look at Highlanders they were not doing well. They managed to collect five points, we collected five points. Dynamos also collected five points. We were in the same phase, but it was much about us FC Platinum because we are the reigning champions."He said Ngezi Platinum Stars have been the most consistent team, but pointed out that the gaps are small at the top."But we are all struggling; maybe Ngezi, they have been consistent, but look at the points tally. If any team was at 36 or 38 points at the moment, then I would say we have to watch this team. Look at the points tally, it is just a difference of two points, three points. If Ngezi lose tomorrow and Highlanders win, they will be on top. It's still game on."And as he predicted, Highlanders are now the pacesetters with 28 points from 14 games after beating Triangle 1-0 at BF on Sunday and Ngezi Platinum have dropped to the second spot, just a point less than the Bulawayo giants, who are yet to lose a match.Pure Platinum Play are on position three with 25 points followed by Manica Diamonds with 23 points while Dynamos and Chicken Inn are on 22 points each.Caps United have been the biggest struggler after losing their third game on the trot, following a 2-1 defeat to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.The Green Machine are in an unfamiliar 11th spot on the log table with 17 points and coach Lloyd Chitembwe has threatened to abandon ship.