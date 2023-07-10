Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
NEGOTIATIONS for a salary hike between government and civil servants have continued to drag as they are yet to reach a "conclusive" agreement.

Government and the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly Apex Council, met in the capital last Friday, where they failed to reach to an agreement.

ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander told NewsDay yesterday that they were yet to reach a "conclusive" agreement.

She, however, refused to divulge more details on what was discussed during the Friday meeting.

"We had negotiations with the government on July the 7th on Friday on the salary increment on both the US dollar and local currency components," she said.

"The meeting was not conclusive as the government is in consultation with its principal. The government said they are going to consult further on the increment and we have since agreed to meet seven days from the day we met."

She said the civil servants wanted to maintain the spirit of negotiations.

"Once the negotiations are over, we will issue a statement from when we started the negotiations," Alexander said.

According to a statement issued by ZCPSTU, government had tabled its offer at the meeting.

"However, the workers' side acknowledged the offer, but asked the government team of negotiators to consult their principals for improvement in both US dollar and the Zimbabwe dollar component with the view to restore and improve value. The meeting is expected to reconvene in the shortest period," the ZCPSTU statement said.

Sources who attended the meeting said government had tabled an increment of US$50 hard cash and the equivalent of less US$40 in local currency.

"Government offered a US$50 component and a less than US$40 local currency component. This is what was discussed during the meeting," a source close to the negotiations said.

Civil servants are pushing government to increase their salaries to at least US$560 for the least paid employee.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 770 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1294 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 664 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days