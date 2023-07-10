Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TEMPERS flared yesterday during the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Harare Metropolitan provincial multi-party liaison committee meeting after opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party candidates accused the electoral body of secretly availing the voters roll to Zanu-PF candidates.

Zec almost lost control of the meeting as CCC and Zanu-PF candidates traded heated verbal accusations.

The ruling party candidates courted CCC's ire after rubbishing the opposition's demand to access the voters roll ahead of the August 23 elections.

During the meeting, CCC candidates claimed that Zanu-PF candidates had access to a copy of the electronic voters roll, while their efforts to obtain the document were in vain, which they said was in violation of the Electoral Act.

Skirmishes also erupted at the meeting after CCC candidates demanded the arrest of some candidates whom they accused of fraudulently registering as the opposition party's candidates which resulted in the party fielding double candidates in some constituencies.

CCC deputy secretary for elections Ellen Shiriyendenga said unresolved issues were triggering contentions among political stakeholders.

"We were hoping that the issues of the voters roll will be addressed considering our Constitution clearly says that when a candidate is duly nominated, (they are) then entitled to access the voters roll," Shiriyedenga said.

"It's important that people have access to the voters roll so that they have a structured campaign considering that we had an inspection that had anomalies recently."

She said it was important for the candidates to know that all the problems were addressed when they access the voters roll.

"Unfortunately, Zec's response was that as Harare province, they haven't received the voters roll from the head office, stating that they will advise us when they receive it," Shiriyedenga added.

Contacted for comment, Zec chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said the issue of the voters roll was addressed by Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa during his address to election observers last week.

The meeting was, however, not open to unaccredited journalists.

"The issue of the voters roll was clearly addressed by the deputy chair when he addressed election observers," Silaigwana said.

He, however, advised NewsDay to email questions through Zec's public relations department.

Silaigwana had, however, not yet responded to the questions by last night.

But Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party was satisfied with Zec's performance as far as the voters roll was concerned.

"Zanu-PF is happy with what Zec is doing. Nhamo yemumwe hairambirwi sadza (One cannot worry over another's problem).Those who have issues with the voters roll know where to go. We are not the PR [public relations] desk of Zec. Zec is a State institution and is open to address every grievance brought to it. So we will not worry over the concerns of another political party," Mutsvangwa said.

After the multi-party liaison committee meeting, CCC candidates pressured police to arrest some candidates whom it accuses of fraudulently filing papers at the nomination court as CCC candidates, resulting in some skirmishes.

Police had to whisk away Harare South candidate Trouble Hasha and Terrence Khumbula of Hunyani constituency, who were accused of fraudulently submitting their nomination papers as CCC candidates.

CCC has since filed charges against several candidates whom it accuses of fraudulently filing papers at the nomination court.

Shiriyedenga said: "Whenever there are unresolved issues, there is bound to be contention and anger among people. What caused the contention after the meeting is that we have some people who fraudulently and misrepresented CCC and signed nomination papers (purporting to be) members of CCC and for some reasons, they were here in this meeting and this remains an unsolved issue despite that we wrote to Zec."

Meanwhile, CCC announced late last night that Zec had given it the voters roll.

"BREAKING: After months of demanding, litigating, and exerting political pressure, the @CCCZimbabwe has finally obtained a copy of the voters' roll from @ZECzim," the party announced on Twitter.

Source - newsday

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1295 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 665 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days