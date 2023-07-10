Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change has finally been availed with an electronic copy of the voters' roll by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), with a month remaining until the August general elections.

The voters' roll comes after months of litigation and lobbying by the opposition to be furnished with the final copy that will be used in next month's elections.

CCC has been pressing ZEC on the neck over the voters' roll which it argued needed verification before the August polls.

Opposition members like Allan ‘Rusty' Markham have been in and out of courts pressuring ZEC to avail the voters' roll.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed opposition had received the voters' roll. She was however was quick to point out that the opposition candidates have not been furnished with constituency-based voters' roll.

"After months of demands, litigation, and political pressure, the CCC has finally received a copy of the voters' roll from ZEC. We're yet to receive constituency & ward based voters' rolls as stipulated by law. We continue to demand these from ZEC.  Our elections directorate & technical experts are now analyzing the roll in light of the massive anomalies that came to light during inspection," said Fadzayi Mahere.

CCC had been crying foul after anomalies were identified when ZEC opened a window for voters' roll inspection.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

3 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

3 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

14 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

14 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

15 hrs ago | 1014 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

15 hrs ago | 1235 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

15 hrs ago | 984 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

WATCH: 'Kasukuwere is a chancer,' says Passion Java

17 hrs ago | 1295 Views

'Give you vote to those who deserve it' argue ZCBC. Can't give what was never ever yours!

10 Jul 2023 at 09:03hrs | 880 Views

Why some revolutions succeed

10 Jul 2023 at 08:22hrs | 903 Views

New technology used in gaming

10 Jul 2023 at 08:12hrs | 313 Views

Cash strapped CCC chose a bush rally for it's campaign launch

10 Jul 2023 at 07:23hrs | 2769 Views

Zimbabwe police tarnishing own image

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 1464 Views

Candidates struggle to access Zec voters roll

10 Jul 2023 at 07:22hrs | 658 Views

Residents stampede to join Homeseekers4ED

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 1047 Views

Dexter Nduna showers ED with 65 beasts

10 Jul 2023 at 07:21hrs | 2143 Views

Court freezes Chamisa's Bindura rally

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1013 Views

Zimbabwe business upbeat over Richard Branson's visit

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 585 Views

CCC resorts to ward-to-ward campaigns

10 Jul 2023 at 07:17hrs | 665 Views

'Zanu-PF abusing State resources'

10 Jul 2023 at 07:16hrs | 577 Views

Man pelts Mnangagwa's motorcade

10 Jul 2023 at 07:13hrs | 1416 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days