Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

News / National

by Staff reporter

FINDINGS of a new Afrobarometer survey indicate that if presidential elections are to be held today, Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF would win.The survey conducted by the Mass Public Opinion Institute, shows that Zanu-PF would attract 35% of the vote compared to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change's 27%.Zanu-PF's presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will clash against CCC's Nelson Chamisa in what could be a repeat of the 2018 poll, which ended in court. The Electoral Court declared Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential election but Chamisa never recognized him as a legitimately-elected Zimbabwean leader.The same survey shows that 63% of Zimbabweans say they are interested in elections and will most likely vote in the August 23 polls.At least 59% are expressed fear of becoming victims of political violence while the majority of people said Zimbabwe is going the wrong way under President Mnangagwa.