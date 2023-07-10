Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FINDINGS of a new Afrobarometer survey indicate that if presidential elections are to be held today, Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF would win.

The survey conducted by the Mass Public Opinion Institute, shows that Zanu-PF would attract 35% of the vote compared to the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change's 27%.

Zanu-PF's presidential candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, will clash against CCC's Nelson Chamisa in what could be a repeat of the 2018 poll, which ended in court. The Electoral Court declared Mnangagwa the winner of the presidential election but Chamisa never recognized him as a legitimately-elected Zimbabwean leader.

The same survey shows that 63% of Zimbabweans say they are interested in elections and will most likely vote in the August 23 polls.

At least 59% are expressed fear of becoming victims of political violence while the majority of people said Zimbabwe is going the wrong way under President Mnangagwa.

Source - VOA

