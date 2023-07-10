Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Salary increase for civil servants

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has reviewed civil servants' salaries upwards after negotiations held by the National Joint Negotiating Council last week.

The civil servants' salary issue was among others which dominated the post-cabinet media briefing presented in Harare this Tuesday by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa.

"Cabinet received a report on the status of negotiations held by the National Joint Negotiating Council on 7 July 2023 where it was agreed that the current offer of salary adjustments as proposed by Government be effected immediately. The parties further agreed that consultations and negotiations will continue guided by the spirit of continued improvement of the welfare of the Civil Service.  The decision by the parties takes cognisance of the need to afford the measures being implemented by the fiscal authorities to take effect," said Honourable Mutsvangwa.

Cabinet also received a report on the country's maize stocks which reveal the country has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next harvest.

"Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that as at 9 July 2023, the Grain Marketing Board had in stock a total of 204 084 metric tonnes of maize and 41 464 mt of traditional grains. Millers and stock-feed manufacturers are being allocated 27 000 mt, SILO Foods 16 000 mt per month, and an additional 10 000 mt will be sold to Rwanda. The available grain will last 5.6 months.  This shows that Zimbabwe has sufficient grain to carry it through to the next season," she added.

Three individuals, Dr Sikhulile Moyo, Ambassador Mary Mubi and Dr Agnes Mahomva as well as the Angel of Hope Foundation have been nominated for the 2023 honours and awards in recognition of their work for the country.

Cabinet has also approved the provision of title deeds to urban and peri-urban housing developments on state land.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Provision of Title Deeds to Urban and Peri-Urban Housing Developments on State and Local Authority Land, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Acting Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities."Cabinet considered and approved the Provision of Title Deeds to Urban and Peri-Urban Housing Developments on State and Local Authority Land, which was presented by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, as Acting Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities."

Some of the issues which were discussed during this week's cabinet meeting include the lifting of Zimbabwe's ban from international football as well as the financial support being received by micro, small, and medium enterprises to grow their businesses through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation and the Zimbabwe Women's Micro Finance Bank.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

'Chamisa partly to blame for 'weak' Zimbabwe opposition'

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative salutes Julius Malema for encouraging Zimbabweans to go back home

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa to build Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo statues

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Police report made against Energy Mutodi over rally gunfire

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC presses ZEC for clarity over postal voting by uniformed forces

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man mistaken for a thief, beaten to death

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa in Botswana for US-Africa Business Summit

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Police hunt hit-and-run killer motorist

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

3 die in head-on collision

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mwonzora's MPs join Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Air ambulance to the rescue

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man kills ex-girlfriend's new lover

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Doctor to testify in Biti's assault case

3 hrs ago | 12 Views

'Rehashing Zanu-PF naked failures is not enough'

18 hrs ago | 924 Views

Mnangagwa will beat Chamisa if election held today - survey

19 hrs ago | 1788 Views

'Mnangagwa is Mugabe's clone'

19 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mahere confirms receipt of Zimbabwe electronic voters' roll

19 hrs ago | 1317 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over voters roll

19 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Kasukuwere's supporters forge on without him

19 hrs ago | 2909 Views

Van Blerk has no hatred for Tendai Biti

19 hrs ago | 1176 Views

High Court hears CCC candidates' case

19 hrs ago | 717 Views

Fifa set to lift Zifa ban, to appoint normalisation committee

19 hrs ago | 337 Views

No joy for Zimbabwe civil servants

19 hrs ago | 1752 Views

FC Platinum on the prowl for new players

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Bikita Minerals launches 2 giant plants

19 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mental check for man who pelted Mnangagwa's motorcade

19 hrs ago | 441 Views

CCC activists further remanded over politically-motivated violence

19 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ex-Dembare midfielder up for murder

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather jnr jets into Zimbabwe tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 466 Views

'Armed robber' in court for 'killing' policeman

19 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zanu-PF launches Gweru urban election campaign

19 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa to attend high level US-Africa Business Summit

19 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabweans must brace for extreme cold spell

19 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Dembare fans destroy BF fence

19 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zimbabwe Chiefs to elect new leadership

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

Independent candidate not backing down after CCC fallout

19 hrs ago | 356 Views

CCC aspiring MP slams selective application of law

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

We salute Diva Mafunga funeral support by ZIMURA - Maxwell Teedzai

10 Jul 2023 at 20:38hrs | 629 Views

'Elections give citizen opportunity to judge leaders,' admitted Zuma. Good, just use 3-foot yardstick this time.

10 Jul 2023 at 20:33hrs | 552 Views

Chamisa's CCC gets electronic voters roll from ZEC

10 Jul 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1118 Views

Zimbabwe pre-election survey an early wake up call for Chamisa

10 Jul 2023 at 19:39hrs | 1314 Views

Zimbabwe police probes internal memo leak

10 Jul 2023 at 19:36hrs | 1183 Views

$1 billion for Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance

10 Jul 2023 at 19:35hrs | 1635 Views

Mnangagwa 8 points ahead of Chamisa in presidential race - survey

10 Jul 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1525 Views

CCC ‘double candidates' are arrested by Chamisa's supporters

10 Jul 2023 at 19:23hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwean musician Nox arrested over fraud in Ireland

10 Jul 2023 at 19:21hrs | 811 Views

Zimbabwe police get new directive to allow CCC rallies

10 Jul 2023 at 19:19hrs | 1147 Views

Orange thief bashes guard

10 Jul 2023 at 18:59hrs | 453 Views

Discover London: An Extensive Guide for Zimbabwean Travelers

10 Jul 2023 at 18:52hrs | 162 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days