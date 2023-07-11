News / National

by Staff reporter

Although Nato has offered Ukraine a smoother path into the Western security alliance, it refrained from providing a clear timetable for Kyiv's membership, leaving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky angry and isolated.Since Ukraine is still fighting a massive war against Russia after the invasion last year, admitting the nation to the alliance anytime soon would trigger a defence article which would bring United States and its allies into the conflict, which they don't want.Zelensky reacted angrily, saying it was "unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership".The Nato summit was held in Vilnius, Lithuania.