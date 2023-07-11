South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

News / National

by Staff reporter

Less than a week after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he was confident that Eskom had enough generating capacity to withstand the cold weather, the power utility announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding."Due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 07:00 this morning until 14:00," the utility said."Thereafter, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as any significant changes occur."