South Africa back on Stage 6 load shedding

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Less than a week after Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he was confident that Eskom had enough generating capacity to withstand the cold weather, the power utility announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding.

"Due to the loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 07:00 this morning until 14:00," the utility said.

"Thereafter, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as any significant changes occur."

Source - news24

